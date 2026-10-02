Two Small-Boat Migrants to the UK Find a Way to Show Their Gratitude

Isn’t it wonderful? Britain has flung open its doors to multitudes of poor, besieged refugees from all over our weary world. British taxpayers are happy — indeed, honored — to forego a few luxuries here and there in order to provide for these new arrivals, and to let them know that they have finally found a true place of refuge, a place where they can finally find rest, and see their travails as a thing of the past. And now two of these refugees, positively overflowing with gratitude for their gracious, unselfish and remarkably generous hosts, have found a novel way to express that gratitude.

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GB News reported Friday that “two Iranians who arrived in Britain via small boat have been charged with plotting a terror attack in the UK.” Yes, that’s right: Iranians. Even as people in the Islamic Republic of Iran have been screaming “Death to Britain” on occasion in addition to “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” the British government has steadfastly refused to put the interests or safety of its own citizens first, and has instead let Iranians come in along with all the other migrants, with nary a thought for the possibility that they may, just may, be hostile.

GB News says that “Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, were arrested in the Manchester area.” Ahmadyan and Salehi are “Iranian nationals who arrived via small boat in 2020 and 2023. One of those charged had been granted asylum, while the other has a live asylum claim.”

Nothing was said about the circumstances under which either of them claimed asylum, and that’s a shame. In 2020, while tensions were high between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the U.S. (as well as Israel) after the killing of jihad leader Qasem Soleimani, there was no open war. What exactly were either of these Iranians claiming to be seeking asylum from? Did they claim to be dissidents? Or persecuted minorities of some kind? Or did they know that British authorities would allow them in no matter what they said?

Whatever may have happened, now they are in hot water for plotting jihad massacres of Jews in their new homeland. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood declared: "These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors. Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester.”

Yet while speaking about the threats, Mahmood said nothing whatsoever about changing the British government’s policies regarding receiving boat migrants and giving them asylum. That only ensured that the threats she spoke about would continue.

Mahmood added: "This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.” Well, great, but what is she going to do about it?

Pay lip service to the fact that there is a problem, apparently: "The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.” In fact, the far-left British government has done nothing remotely effective to stop or even slow down the mass migrant influx, and has demonized as “racist” and “Islamophobic” those who call for actual control of the country’s borders.

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Mahmood also said: "It would be inappropriate to comment further on this case. But I can say that we will be unrelenting in our efforts to protect our Jewish communities, root out antisemitism in this country, and maintain our border security." She did not, however, say anything about any plans to confront the deeply rooted antisemitism in Muslim communities, because she has no such plan. And in light of that, all her assurances are empty.

Related: A Hamas Operative Has Just Exposed the Madness of UK (and All Leftist) Immigration Policies

Meanwhile, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, had her own useless blather to disseminate, saying: "These are extremely serious charges and allegations. This investigation has led to the disruption of what we believe to have been a plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester. I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as always, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns."

Sure, there’s no ongoing threat. It’s not as if British authorities have enabled an unknowable number of jihadis to flood into the country without so much as a second thought. What could possibly go wrong now?

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