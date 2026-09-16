Tiny Village Stares Down Migrant Horde, Votes to Leave UK in ‘Declaration of Independence’

By more than a ten-to-one margin, the residents of besieged Piddington, a village of 350 in Oxfordshire and the proposed host of a site to house 1,250 military-age Third World migrants, have voted to leave the United Kingdom and form a sovereign polity free from the ravages of the Great Replacement to which the Crown has subjected them.

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Via BBC (emphasis added):

Residents of an Oxfordshire village have voted to become independent from the UK in a symbolic referendum held in protest at plans to house more than 1,000 migrants at a former military base. Villagers in Piddington, near Bicester, voted on Tuesday over Home Office proposals to house up to 1,256 male asylum seekers at nearby MoD Bicester. The 350 residents were invited to cast their ballot in a small box outside the village hall, the community hub of Piddington. The referendum was organised by the local parish council and out of 312 votes cast, 285 voted to leave, there were 26 no votes, and one ballot paper was spoiled. Delivering the result, Susannah Parden, vice chair of the parish council, said: "We are Piddington the village that roars." Following the result, council chair Tim McNally said: "This is an example of democracy in operation. "We went into this village hall as the underdogs - we had a plucky idea. We have given a message to the world."

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“I do really understand that when changes are made that affect your community it can be very distressing,” cooed Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. “While we get a grip on the asylum chaos that we inherited we do need to make sure that we live up to our obligations and house people coming to this country seeking safety.”

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This is the feminist-coded therapy-speak that politicians across the West have adopted while they’re violently shoving their social engineering schemes down their subjects’ throats: she understands the Piddington bigots’ distress.

The problem, therefore, isn’t the migrant men who are almost certainly, if recent history is any guide, going to have a field day raping the local women and girls — indeed, the very explicitly stated reason many of them come in the first place — but rather it’s the unbalanced emotional response of the provincial villagers to the impending rape, which is actually just a form of cultural enrichment that they should thank their overlords for gifting them.

Nandy is listening and nodding along empathetically as she rocks her infant (the British public) back to sleep.

Hush little baby, don’t you cry; mommy government’s gonna sing you a lullaby.

“I really do understand your distress” is also the polite British diplomatic way of saying “shut your mouth, peasant, because the migrants are coming one way or another.”

Related: The Sun Never Sets on the British Empire

And come they shall, and rape and pillage and kill they shall.

And, when they do, the state propaganda line reverberating through state-controlled media like the BBC will be that no one could have seen it coming.

They were such lovely people, these cherished, diverse treasures that George Soros dug up in Somalia and Waziristan God-know-where and then delivered, out of generosity of spirit, to the people of Britain as a tribute to their Democracy™.

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They were asylum seekers, fleeing persecution, after all. What could have turned them to the sword?

Related: Migrant Attempts to Behead Irishman in ‘Systemic Mutilation’ on Belfast Street

All of which is to say: the people of Piddington have spoken, and their formal complaint against their own replacement by their own government has been summarily dismissed, in so many words.

The only question that remains is: if and when the authorities disregard, in contravention of common sense, common decency, and the express wishes of the village, what will Piddington’s Boston Tea Party look like?

"Every normal man must be tempted, at times, to spit on his hands, hoist the black flag, and begin slitting throats." —H.L. Mencken

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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