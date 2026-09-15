Democrats Still Don’t Know How to Read Charts

Democrats can be unintentionally hilarious sometimes. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) reposted a chart on X Tuesday claiming housing prices are "the most unaffordable in history,” and that it was Trump’s fault.

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There was just one huge problem.

Great work, @realDonaldTrump! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2026

The chart Newsom shared showed that the housing affordability gap actually widened during Joe Biden's presidency, and X users noticed almost instantly, flooding his replies with screenshots of the very data he'd just posted as though it helped his argument. It didn't take long for the pile-on to turn Newsom's own post into a meme about his reading comprehension.

But the funny thing about it is that Democrats keep doing this. In July 2025, the Democratic National Committee posted a chart that they thought proved grocery prices were spiraling out of control in Trump's second term.

The chart told a different story. It showed a huge spike under Biden. The DNC had unwittingly undermined its own attack on Trump. Social media users mocked the party within hours, dissecting the chart line by line, forcing the DNC to quietly delete the post… not that that stopped us from making fun of them anyway.

@TheDemocrats Democrats really are this stupid. https://t.co/SlkAQ1ol2K — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) July 25, 2025

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Then came Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who spent the Schumer Shutdown standoff in October 2025 defending Obamacare subsidies. In the process, he put up a chart on X arguing for expanded tax credits. What the chart actually showed was health care costs more than doubling since 2000, climbing at a steady clip both before and after Obamacare passed, proving that Obamacare had failed to slow down the rising costs of healthcare, let alone reduce it.

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Costs have never declined, flattened, or stabilized since Obamacare took effect, and every subsequent “fix” failed to make coverage “affordable.”

Health care is already unaffordable. We cannot allow premiums to skyrocket by 75% for millions of Americans. That’s what this struggle is about. https://t.co/rHFY56HqN4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2025

And then Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) picked up the baton in late November 2025. She claimed in a post (with a supporting chart) that power bills had surged 11% under Trump and blamed him for rising past-due balances.

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The problem with her claim was that the utility rate spike she referenced happened under Biden.

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high. American families deserve better. https://t.co/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

X users called her out quickly and spent the rest of the day passing around corrected versions of her own chart.

Are you seeing a pattern here? Democrats and charts — they just don’t mix.

The funny thing is that I’m sure they’ll keep trying. They think they can make an accusation accompanied by a chart, and it looks authoritative and true. In the end, they just prove how stupid they are.

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