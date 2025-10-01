Bernie Sanders Accidentally Admits That Obamacare Is a Massive Failure

Bernie Sanders, while attempting to defend Obamacare amid the Schumer Shutdown standoff, accidentally confirmed what many conservatives have long argued: Obamacare is a colossal failure.

Democrats, desperate to force Republicans into submission, are pushing the narrative that without Obamacare’s tax credits, health care costs will skyrocket. But this line of reasoning only highlights the real problem—if tax credits are necessary just to make coverage remotely affordable, then the underlying insurance costs are already prohibitively high. That’s not a success; it’s a damning indictment.

The Affordable Care Act, pushed aggressively by Barack Obama and embraced by Bernie Sanders, promised a different future. Obama vowed that health care expenses would come down significantly—$2,500 in annual savings per family, to be exact.

But that’s not what happened at all.

Sanders thought he was making a convincing argument by posting a chart on X that shows that health care costs have more than doubled since 2000. What he did instead was show how badly Obamacare failed.

"Health care is already unaffordable," he admitted. "We cannot allow premiums to skyrocket by 75% for millions of Americans."

Health care is already unaffordable. We cannot allow premiums to skyrocket by 75% for millions of Americans.



That’s what this struggle is about. pic.twitter.com/rHFY56HqN4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2025

Obamacare passed on March 23, 2010, and as you can see from the chart, the trend of the cost of health care continued on an unrelenting upward path with no relief in sight. This isn’t just a failure; it’s the precise opposite of what Obamacare was sold to accomplish.

For years, Democrats tried to reassure Americans that while premiums kept rising, Obamacare at least slowed the increases. But Sanders’ chart shreds that talking point. The reality is unmistakable: the line keeps climbing just as steeply as before Democrats passed it and Obama signed it into law. Health care costs never declined, flattened, or stabilized, and every so-called “fix” since has failed to deliver on the promise of making health care more affordable. The promises were empty, and the burden on families only grew heavier.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue blaming Republicans for creating a health care emergency, demanding that tax credits be preserved at any cost. But these tax credits are a Band-Aid, not a cure. They mask the fundamental truth that health insurance is outrageously expensive—and it’s only gotten worse since Obamacare took effect. In fact, the cost of health care far outpaces inflation.

Kaiser Family Foundation revealed earlier this year that insurers in 19 states plus DC on the ACA Marketplace requested an average premium increase of 15% for 2026, the steepest jump since 2018. Despite years of Obamacare’s promises, premiums continue to surge. Families are paying more after being promised they'd pay less, and are now forced to rely on taxpayer subsidies just to keep insurance coverage within reach, and even with those subsidies, families are paying more out of pocket than they were before Obamacare passed and took effect.

At the end of the day, Obamacare has failed in its central mission.

It did not make health insurance affordable.

It did not reduce health care costs.

It did not even slow the relentless rise of premiums.

Instead, it created a complex, heavily subsidized system that leaves Americans trapped and taxpayers on the hook. Bernie Sanders’ accidental admission should serve as a wake-up call: Obamacare was not the solution—it’s the problem.

