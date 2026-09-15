There’s a New Update on the Butler Assassination Attempt, and It Just Got Creepy

Just over two years ago, a pimply-faced incel, Thomas Crooks, fired several rounds at the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally from a shockingly ignored rooftop in Butler, Pa.

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Despite how much time has gone by since the shooting, We the People have heard woefully little about Crooks, his potential motivations, and possible co-conspirators.

We now have more information, but it leads us to a hillock of new questions that need to be asked.

Check out this video from Fox News, stating that Crooks had 27 devices yet somehow only communicated with his parents.

🚨 NEW: Fox News’ @BretBaier SOUNDS OFF on lack of detail on Butler shooter two years on: “This is a story that’s always frustrated me because it’s been so long. We are finally getting a little more information but not a lot. The new documents say Crooks had 27 devices. 27 they… pic.twitter.com/bKLCoNjrSG — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 15, 2026

Fox News' Bret Baier is reporting on new records released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), information that President Donald Trump has publicly declared to be "missing, altered, corrupted, or gone."

Trump then takes a verbal swing at the then-FBI head, "dirty cop" Christopher Wray.

Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn’t do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA. By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone. New info was just found! Why wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/87zJ984msy — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 15, 2026

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FACT-O-RAMA! Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told anti-commie radio host Jesse Kelly that an unidentified man in a suit at the Butler crime scene asked investigators who were taking pictures to text them to him. Johnson contacted the man, who turned out to be an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and asked to meet with him. Johnson then claimed that "the guy clammed up and lawyered up immediately. Now, what's the explanation for that?"

The newly released files revealed a few more interesting tidbits:

Keystone Armory told the FBI that a man who looked like Crooks spent an hour in their store with two unidentified men about two weeks before the shooting. The store turned over video surveillance recordings, but nothing further was mentioned.

When asked about a ladder Crooks bought, Wray testified, "But we did not find the ladder at the scene. He did buy a ladder. But the ladder was not found at the scene." A citizen found the ladder 40 miles away next to a bag with Crooks' shooting club membership badge. The FBI had the ladder a week before Wray testified. His testimony wasn't technically a lie, but no one knew enough to ask Wray further questions about the ladder.

Crooks met an unknown man at the Clairton gun range the day before the shooting. The FBI ran a DMV check on his car, but no name is listed in the FBI files.

The FBI found that Crooks had four encrypted email accounts, located in Germany, Belgium, and New Zealand. The FBI requested that the countries send any and all information regarding these accounts. What, if anything, was sent back is also not in the recently released files.

Creepily, an anonymous person paid for Crooks' cremation. His body was returned to his family after 10 days, which is normal if Congress doesn't want to inspect it. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) showed up on August 5, 2024, for an inspection of the body, but it had been removed on July 23. It appears Crooks' parents did not have the money to pay for any type of funeral or cremation service.

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Now would be a great time to remind you that the FBI washed the blood off of the building where Crooks was "ventilated." Rep. Higgins called this "unheard of," but the FBI claims a water cleaning is routine.

The new reports, as Trump stated, are full of redactions and missing information. Follow-up information, such as what, if anything, was sent by Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany, isn't included.

The Secret Service knew there was a threat against Trump shortly before the Butler rally. RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree claims the Secret Service reallocated agents from Butler to a speech Jill Biden was giving on the same day a mere 35 miles away. The Secret Service denied the allegations.

This is the problem that my Secret Sources have cited: Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden's event and away from Trump's because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community.… pic.twitter.com/9MzmS6Bia7 — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 14, 2024

Who are the unidentified men seen with Crooks in the weeks before the shooting? Why did the ATF agent shut up and get a lawyer? What is on those encrypted email accounts from Germany, New Zealand, and Belgium?

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