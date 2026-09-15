Ex-Muslim Exposes ‘Poison’ Now ‘Injected Into the West’

An Iranian refugee in America is horrified to see the same ideology that destroyed her home country infiltrating our institutions.

A group of Christians, Jews, and former Muslims has banded together to launch an awareness campaign about the realities of Islam between September 11 and October 7, called Infidel Awareness Month. The X account @infidelaware is posting daily, and among the interesting information are testimonies from former Muslims.

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Iranian-born PhD student Sana Ebrahimi Ledene shared her story on Tuesday. She lived under the genocidal Islamic regime that has massacred so many of its own people while also chanting “death to Israel and America.” Eventually, she broke free of the brainwashing in her home country and escaped to the United States, confident she was finally free of fundamentalist Islam. But thanks to mass migration and Democrats’ Islamism obsession, that is no longer true. Heck, the Trump administration even found multiple relatives of Iranian regime leaders living in America and spreading terrorist propaganda.

Ledene recalled, “Growing up in Islamic schools, I was taught that the highest form of humanity was martyrdom. I had friends whose fathers had been child soldiers in the Iran-Iraq war; boys who volunteered because they were promised heaven.” Fundamentalist Muslims refer to dying while committing terrorism as martyrdom.

Islamic sacred texts of course encourage Jihad, but they also most especially encourage antisemitic genocide, in the example of the false prophet Muhammad himself. “I was taught that Jews were an evil people who tortured or killed every prophet sent to them, that they were unclean (najes),” Ledene remembered. “I was taught that Christians who believe Jesus is God, or the Son of God, are mushriks (polytheists).”

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The Qur’an says “Indeed, Allah has purchased from the believers their lives and their wealth [in exchange] for Paradise. They fight in the cause of Allah, so they kill and are killed…” (Qur’an 9:111). This is why groups like Hamas don’t just tolerate death, they sanctify it. It’s scripture. Countries like France, the UK, and Canada should shut up and let Israel finish the job. Israel should not wait for approval from people who don’t understand what it’s fighting. It should press forward until Hamas, the theological and military embodiment of death in the name of Allah, is completely and irreversibly destroyed. — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) May 20, 2025

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There are Muslims who are peaceful, but to be that way, they have to deny parts of their own religion. “I was taught that the ultimate aim of Islam is to conquer the world and establish a single ummah, and that anyone who leaves the religion is an infidel and a traitor who deserves death,” Ledene said. Indeed, apostasy merits the death sentence under sharia.

“Islam is not a private faith that can be separated from power. It is inherently political,” Ledene warned. “At 18 I left Islam. At 23 I moved to the United States, hoping I had finally put that world behind me. I was wrong. Today I watch political Islam rise in Western societies, joined in a dangerous alliance with parts of the left, Marxists and communists.”

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Despite the fact that Islam has been spreading tyranny and terrorism for some 1400 years, more Westerners than ever are falling for the lie that it is a beautiful religion of peace — or the lie that its terrorism is justified. Ledene ended, “The same poison that destroyed Iran is being injected into the West. Nothing is behind me. I feel a duty to tell the truth.That is why initiatives like Infidel Awareness Month matter. Free people in free societies must recognize this threat and confront it.”

Americans need to learn from history or suffer the tragedy of repeating it.

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