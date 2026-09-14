Oops, She Did It Again. Guess Who’s Big Mad at Sydney Sweeney Over Her Sports Ads.

I won’t keep you in suspense. The answer to the question is that it’s the mob of unlikable, unattractive Karens, “feminazis,” lesbian athletes, and all the other usual suspects any time Sydney Sweeney uses her sex appeal in ads to sell products and services.

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The marketing formula for Sweeney is quite wonderful, actually, because once she does her part in making the ads, she’s almost sure to anger the mob, which generates tons of free publicity on social media and in the legacy media, further amplifying the ad campaign. In the PR business, we call this “earned media,” and when it comes to Sweeney, she’s a master of squeezing every last drop of value out of it.

The latest Sweeney campaign is for a company called Novig, and the campaign is called “Just Sports.” The creatives on the campaign apparently thought that if you cover a nude Sweeney with “just sports,” you might get some attention, and they were right.

Want to see the campaign?

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If you’re wondering what you just saw, Variety magazine has you covered. It reported, “Last Wednesday, Sweeney shared the ad promoting sports-prediction market app Novig on Instagram — where it has racked up 1.1 million likes so far. In the 60-second ad, the 'Euphoria' star appears fully or partially nude, posing with a variety of sports equipment like footballs, basketballs, a soccer ball and a hockey net.”

As an aside, the music mix for the audio track features Andersen .Paak’s Come Down, which itself features a rock version of the Israeli national anthem.

The advertiser, Novig, is a U.S. sports prediction market where you “trade” on games against other users of the platform. You’re not playing against a sportsbook “house.”

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If you’re not familiar with sports betting, the “vig” is the built-in profit margin that goes to the bookmaker, or in the old days, your bookie. That vig, or the bookie’s take, might be 4 to 10%. So, if you bet $100 on the Steelers, let’s say, and you lose because they lost or didn’t beat the point spread, you then owe the bookmaker $110 if the vig is 10%.

And so, Novig is all about cutting that fee out of the equation. Thus, the name and the advertising tagline, “Just Sports.”

The targeted core market for the campaign is decidedly male, and more specifically, men 18 to 45 years old, because of discretionary income. When it comes to sports betting, though, thanks to gambling addiction, the demographics can skew upward toward 65.

As for what happens next in the current Sweeney drama, cue the outrage mob.

"Sweat, blood and tears."❤️‍🔥



British sprinter Amy Hunt is among the female athletes to speak out against a controversial sports gambling advert starring actress Sydney Sweeney. pic.twitter.com/Hrotzy8AjV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 14, 2026

a nova campanha da sydney sweeney iniciou uma revolta/trend maravilhosa no tiktok e todas as mulheres atletas estão mostrando suas jornadas em todos os esportes do mundo ✨ pic.twitter.com/WbrIJwD5K6 — mari ✶ (@marianaolv4) September 14, 2026

OK, you get the idea. The female athletes are big mad. Why, though? Nowhere in any of the ads does Sweeney claim to be an athlete or pretend to be an athlete. To use the left’s own propagandistic language, she's not "appropriating" women's athletics.

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Variety captured the cover story the outrage mob is using, saying, “Since hitting the internet, the ad has triggered a negative reaction among those objecting to its sexualization of women in sports.”

To be sure, this ad campaign doesn't do that. The campaign has almost nothing to do with women’s sports. It’s a campaign for a betting platform that targets mostly male bettors, who mostly wager on men’s sports. Sure, if it moves, a gambling addict will bet on it, and that even includes the WNBA. But let’s be honest: most of the money that’s bet on sports is bet by men on men.

This hasn’t stopped the drama queens on the left who don’t even care about sports from getting involved. Did I mention that the athletic ladies of The View weighed in on this? To be honest, I could only watch about 20 seconds of this clip before I had to bail out.

BACKLASH OVER SYDNEY SWEENEY’S SPORTS BETTING AD: After Sydney Sweeney said her provocative new sports betting ad was meant to be a fun way to cut through the noise and keep the focus on sports, ‘The View’ co-hosts weigh in on the backlash from some female athletes. pic.twitter.com/QhP0qZtr3T — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2026

The focus of the anti-Sweeney campaign, however, is centered on resentment and perhaps envy coming from female athletes. They have opinions on Sweeney and how no one really appreciates them and what they do for sports… because no one asked.

Fuck you, Sydney Sweeney. One naked ad won’t erase decades of women’s sports fighting for respect. We earned this through blood, sweat, and sacrifice💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/XkFoP3GR4a — paty (@_midwicket) September 14, 2026

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Not sure if you noticed, but in that last clip, which was supposed to showcase real women, it actually featured Imane Khelif, a “female” athlete who’s now barred from women's Olympic boxing competition because "she" "failed a confidential eligibility test.”

If you’re trying to make a case against Sweeney, and you’ve decided you’re going to counter her with real female athletes doing what they do, why on earth would you put Khelif front and center?

The left is so messed up. The deeper we get into 2026, it would seem that a huge candidate for Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” will have to be the liberal female hive mind. It runs on 75% emotion, 24.5% anger and bitterness, and 0.5% logic. After the Lindsay Clancy trial, I’m not sure facts and truth factor in at all.

Nothing about the reactionaries to the Sweeney ad campaign makes any sense, even if you do want to slam Sweeney and Novig for adhering to one of the oldest advertising mantras in the world: “Sex sells.”

Sure, there are other ways to market a "prediction marketplace," but that's not what Novig wanted to do with its advertising dollars, and from a business standpoint, this approach is working for the company. And it's hardly alone.

From a quick scan of the advertising landscape on any given day, you're sure to find other examples where sexiness is used to sell products. The only difference between those campaigns and this one is that the left hates Sweeney because she refuses to give them what it wants, which is capitulation.

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According to news sites that care about such things, Sweeney’s net worth is estimated to be $50 million. I’m sure Novig paid her a pretty penny for this campaign, and if you were to ask the marketing director if she’s worth it, I’m gonna say you’d get an affirmative response.

Sweeney is doing something any conservative could appreciate. She’s monetizing the left’s anger and using its own negative energy against it in a purely capitalist play. This is a beautiful thing.

The left cannot resist the urge to react to Sweeney’s unapologetic use of her sex appeal to win big in ads. In the process, it amplifies and adds punch to everything she does. The angrier leftists get, the more attention her ads get. The more attention her ads get, the more those of us on the right enjoy watching the leftist meltdown.

Sydney Sweeney is toying with the left. She’s trolling the left, and she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

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