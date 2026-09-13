Could At Least This One Leftist Politician Actually Face Justice?

Patriots have grown weary of the spectacle: President Donald Trump and numerous other patriots were the victims of bogus, politically motivated prosecutions designed to discredit and destroy them when they couldn’t be defeated at the ballot box. The Biden regime classified others as terrorists for the crime of being pro-life or a traditional Catholic, or (worst of all, in the regime’s eyes) both. Leftists, meanwhile, have committed all manner of crimes with absolute impunity, knowing that their ideological comrades in the judicial system will let them off easy.

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A two-tier justice system? Absolutely. But now, there is the glimmer of a hope that one of the most brazen leftist scofflaws, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), may actually face justice. It looks as if she will get off scot-free for making $30 million disappear on her financial disclosure forms, but the bit about marrying her brother, which is less about incest than it is about immigration fraud, could still end her ugly career as a Somalia-First American legislator.

Fox News reported Sunday that “White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed on ‘The Sunday Briefing’ that the Department of Homeland Security is looking into allegations involving Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., but would not disclose details about what he described as an ‘ongoing criminal investigation.’”

Wow. The DOJ conducting an “ongoing criminal investigation” of a Democrat. The End Times must indeed be upon us.

Homan, however, refused to provide any specifics about the criminal investigation of Ilhan Omar (which phrase is a lot of fun to type; try it and you’ll see). "I know things are going on,” Homan said, to the disappointment of all those who have watched Omar game the American system for years now, “but I can't give specifics of what's happening."

Homan did say that "if someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they're a congressman or not, no one's above the law. So, I'll leave it at that. We'll let HSI, Homeland Security Investigations, continue the investigation." All right, but here’s hoping that they wrap up this investigation quickly, before the socialist America-haters regain control of the House and elect Omar to succeed Mike Johnson as House speaker.

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Homan also said: "I'm confirming that ICE is, yeah — look, I said months ago that there's something that's been reported and needs to be looked at." Omar denies everything, of course, but DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin didn’t seem to find her denials convincing. He said flatly: "Something's going to happen.... We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he now lives in London. There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with.... If we can prove it, that you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we will deport you."

Related: What Happens When We Elect People Who Hate America to Congress? This.

Will Ilhan Omar actually end up being deported? If there is any justice, yes, but unfortunately, she has too many friends and supporters among the Democrat Party establishment to make that a likely outcome. If the Trump administration ordered her deportation, the left would become more hysterical than ever, and claim loudly, shrilly and relentlessly that Trump the Orange Fascist was vindictively using the Justice Department and manipulating immigration laws to go after his critics. If the Democrats controlled the House at the time of this deportation order, it wouldn’t be surprising if it became grounds for the next Trump impeachment.

And so, criminal investigation or no criminal investigation, Ilhan Omar has nothing to worry about. She will go on spewing her anti-American venom in the U.S. House of Representatives, and come January, she will have quite a few more socialist Muslims to help her advance her agenda. While the very fact of this criminal investigation is heartening, it is unlikely to deliver genuine justice for the American people. The American left is too dead-set against that. After all, they’re the ones who developed the two-tier system in the first place. We are likely stuck with it unless and until leftists suffer a ballot box defeat that is resounding enough to allow for a full and thorough housecleaning.

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Editor's Note: Socialism has infected the Democrat Party, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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