Sec. Mullin: Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother

One of the most explosive accusations against the Michigan Democrat representative who says she represents Somalia’s interests is now confirmed.

It’s all in the family for Ilhan Omar and her brother, who got legally married so both of them could be in the United States of America. Their family has connections to genocide in Somaliland, with the father directly implicated in the slaughter, so it’s not exactly shocking that Ilhan and her siblings are implicated both in immigration fraud and in taxpayer funding fraud. Talk about a criminal family. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin finally confirmed the illegal marriage accusation in comments on the second night of the Republican midterm convention this week.

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BREAKING: MULLIN SAYS ILHAN OMAR ALLEGATIONS ARE UNDER INVESTIGATION



DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says authorities are investigating allegations that Rep. Ilhan Omar married her brother in connection with immigration:



“We know that she married her brother to try to bring him… — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 11, 2026

Benny Johnson was asking the secretary about the Omar case. “OK, well, what's going to happen, Mr. Secretary?” Mullin answered, “Something's going to happen. This an ongoing investigation, right? We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he lives now in London. We feel that this may … there may be more to this, the whole family migration, and possibly some illegal activity for them to come the United States to begin with.”

Therefore, the Trump administration has confirmed the incestuous legal marriage, but is still looking to see how many members of the family are implicated in immigration fraud.

Mullin went on, “Here's what I want to make sure. If we actually move a case forward, it's not a political case. It's an actual case because they did things wrong. If you decided to work the law, lying on the information to get in the United States, … or because you were just wanting to seek a better life, but you didn't tell us who you actually were, you lied about certain things, about your application; those things, there's no expiration to that. If we can prove it, then you shouldn't have been here in the first place.”

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Mullin explained, evidently referring to the rampant fraud in the Michigan Somali community, “It’s more than just her case, we're looking at a lot of cases that are very similar to this, that we feel like they're made that broad from the get-go. But when we move forward, it's not political. It's because you chose to break the nation's laws.”

Referring back to his time in the United States Senate, Mullin added, “I don't make the laws anymore. I'm in charge of enforcing laws, and I will not pick and choose which laws I'm going to enforce and which laws I'm not. I'm going to enforce all of them regardless if you’re Omar, or some other individual in the community, we're going to enforce it equally.”

Republicans are often afraid to hold Democrats to account for breaking the law because they are so worried about looking partisan. It has allowed many a Democrat to get away with apparently illegal activities. Hopefully there will be accountability for Ilhan Omar, and that will break the cycle of inaction.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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