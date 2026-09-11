What We Just Learned About the Clancy Holdout Juror Changes Everything

When the trial of Lindsay Clancy ended last week in a hung jury, the reason for the deadlock turned out to be a bigger story than the verdict would have been.

It was never in dispute that Lindsay Clancy had killed her three young children; the only issue before the Plymouth County Superior Court was whether she was criminally responsible for her actions or was legally insane at the time.

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Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. Eleven jurors wanted to find Clancy not criminally responsible. One juror didn’t. And that holdout juror was also the only black person on the jury.

Paula Devlin, one of the eleven jurors who had decided to find Clancy not criminally responsible, gave details about the jury's racial composition during an interview with CBS Mornings that was broadcast on Friday. She said the jurors ranged in age from 22 to about 70. “All the others were white,” she said, referring to the rest of the jury apart from the one person who disagreed.

Imagine how leftists nationwide felt when they learned the guy they'd been leaning on all week, the one standing between Clancy and a first-degree murder conviction, was black.

"I'm curious about the jurors themselves," said King, "because we know it was 9 women, 3 men, what was the age range, what was the racial make up, I haven't heard any of that, what was it?"

“Ummm, 70-ish to 22," Devlin told her. "And one person of color and then everybody else was white. A lot of the jurors had children."

"One person of color. Was the person of color a woman or a man?" King followed up.

"A man," Devlin said.

"Is the holdout juror a person of— a black man?" King asked.

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"Yes," Devlin confirmed.

"A black man is the holdout juror?" a shocked King asked.

"Everybody else was white," Devlin said.

Host Gayle King certainly had a strange reaction to that revelation on-air. "I have to sit with that for just a second," King said.

NEW: Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin reveals on 'CBS Mornings' that the lone, male holdout juror who voted to find Clancy guilty of murdering her children was the *only* person of color -- a black man.



The 11 not-guilty jurors -- who hectored him for a week to cave -- were all… pic.twitter.com/5qirHNGCyx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2026

Apparently, learning that a black man refused to fold to 11 white liberals required a moment of processing.

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What exactly needed sitting with? Maybe it was the discovery that the only juror willing to hold a mother criminally responsible for strangling her own children happened to be the one panelist without a perceived obligation to side with the left-wing outcome.

Because here's what actually happened. Nine white liberal women and two white liberal men spent a week badgering a black man to change his mind, all so they could protect a mother who strangled her three kids. Yes, I’m making an assumption about the political leanings of the jurors, but let’s be honest here… there’s a 99.9% chance I’m right.

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While other jurors have previously spoken publicly about the deliberations, none of them ever referred to the holdout’s race. It is only in Devlin’s account that this detail has been disclosed. Three children have died, and the only juror who believed that someone should be held responsible was the one member of the jury whom a room full of white liberals failed to wear down over the course of a week. That man's a hero as far as I'm concerned.

Lindsay Clancy fans finding out that the one holdout juror was a black man pic.twitter.com/ZqgI6OvBA7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 11, 2026

The only question I have now is: What's wrong with white liberals?

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