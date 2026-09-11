Like Being on Another Planet: Socialism 2026 Chicago Conference

The word of the day at the 2026 Socialism Conference was "abolition." And despite many speakers railing against the United States for "making war" on workers, women, blacks, and Hispanics and "cisness," there was an awful lot of military rhetoric coming from the "peaceful" socialists at the Chicago gathering over the Labor Day weekend. They want to abolish, well, everything.

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The Conference's major sponsor was Haymarket Books, a radical left bookseller that featured titles for sale at the event such as Towards a Gay Communism: Elements of a Homosexual Critique; In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action; The Case for Open Borders; Treason to Whiteness is Loyalty to Humanity; and Surviving the Future: Abolitionist Queer Strategies. City Journal's Aidan Grogan and Stu Smith report that "the cover of Surviving the Future calls for abolishing everything from 'racial capitalism' and 'settler colonialism' to 'identity' and 'society.'”

The disconnect from reality was shocking. COVID masks were to be worn at all times "except for when speakers were actively presenting," Grogan and Smith report. The Code of Conduct for attendees and speakers included a list of "expected behaviors," including:

Exercise consideration and respect in your speech and actions.

Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior and speech.

Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants.

Alert conference staff if you notice a dangerous situation, someone in distress, or violations of this code of conduct.

I wonder what would happen if the ghost of Charlie Kirk showed up. That "Code of Conduct" wouldn't be worth squat.

The authors note, "Throughout conference spaces, both speakers and attendees spouted left-wing jargon and buzzwords repeatedly: 'organizing,' 'solidarity,' 'praxis,' 'resistance,' 'liberation,' and, above all, 'abolition,' not just of a market economy and private property but also police, prisons, border security, gender, the family, and the state itself."

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The jargon is the point, not some ancillary stylistic choice. It's like a secret code that identifies the speaker as a member of the club. It's liturgical as well, in that a response using socialist jargon is expected.

The individual breakout sessions were "otherworldly."

City Journal:

In a session titled “Femme-inism Against Cisness: Bread, Roses, and Hormones, Too,” British Marxist writer Sophie Lewis delivered a talk on concepts such as “whorish artifice” and “transfeminist abolitionism.” At last year’s conference, Lewis provided more detail about what abolition means to her, stating, “When you abolish the police, you do burn down police stations.” This year, she drew on themes from her book Femmephilia: Love Letters to Trans Mermaids, Queer Mothers, and Marilyn Monroe to argue against “cisness,” defined as “the naturalization of assigned sex.” “In our species, there’s no preexistent or natural sex-gender system,” Lewis said. “The dyad known as ‘men and women’ is a product of culture, which is to say labor, all the way down.” She criticized “capitalist kinship” and the “private, nuclear household” for perpetuating a “cis-sexist motherhood regime” that denies the possibility that “all children might be the responsibility of all of us.”

Why do these aliens want us to adopt the ideology and practices found on their planet? We have problems enough dealing with two genders and raising a few kids. Imagine if everybody were responsible for everyone's kids? It's like everyone owning the land. If everyone owns it, no one is responsible for taking care of it.

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The highlight of the conference had to be the session on "Health Fascism," where one of the activists, a black panelist, Da'Shaun L. Harrison, advocated that the "deployment" of GLP-1 drugs was "fascistic."

I had to watch this twice because I honestly thought it had to be satire. 😂



At the Socialism 2026 Conference in Chicago, speaker Da’Shaun L. Harrison actually argued that the “political deployment” of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is “fascistic” and tied it to what Harrison described… pic.twitter.com/a5Ls75zmZj — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) September 9, 2026

"Black fatness is made meaningful through suffering, through surveillance, and through control and the policing of Black fat flesh anchors entire systems of governance. Without a population to discipline, there would be no BMI, no obesity epidemic, and no medical or scientific institutions organized around managing fatness," Harrison said.

NASA needs to deploy a space buoy, warning all ships to stay away from this guy's planet lest they be sucked into the black hole of his delusional worldview.

One more quote from this guy, purely for educational and entertainment purposes:

"Every time a government decides whose body must be protected and whose bodies must be erased for the sake of national imagery, this is body fascism. Every time there is a call for sovereignty by state powers with the intent to maintain borders, this is body fascism. Every time Black flesh is wrangled, dismembered, abused, this is body fascism. Understanding this clarifies exactly how fascist ideologies operate through the body, not only by glorifying a narrow ideal, but also by violently repressing the Black fat," Harrison added.

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I hope he runs for president on the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) ticket.

There were the usual calls to end the policing of America, this time with a twist. Stu Smith posted on X about one professor, Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò, trying mightily to make abolishing the police sound possible.

🚨 At Socialism 2026, Georgetown professor Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò says that when he takes off his “commie hat” and puts on his “normie hat,” even he struggles to make police abolition sound convincing.



He recalls young people in Los Angeles who had been “on the wrong side of law… pic.twitter.com/wyB0HPBOBD — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 7, 2026

What is it about the planet these people inhabit where families are extinct?

The conference dedicated an entire session to family abolition “through a Black feminist lens.” Like a kindergarten classroom, attendees sat in a circle and used Crayola markers to participate in coloring activities. Speakers Alanah Armstead and Marin Hart (research fellows at the Kuluntu Reproductive Justice Center) attacked the traditional nuclear family as an “oppressive container” that “privatizes care, dependency, and resources.” They advocated for “collectivizing care” and a “return to pre-capitalist and indigenous ways of caring for each other and the earth.” Hart reiterated Sophie Lewis’s claim that “all anti-capitalists are family abolitionists. They just might not know it yet.” At one point, Armstead asked the audience what they imagined when picturing the image of the “most culturally celebrated family,” and the responses included (each voiced negatively) “white people,” “private property,” “heteronormative,” “childism and hierarchy,” and “children as belonging to their parents.”

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You can see now why the government is hiding the existence of aliens among us. After reading what these strange creatures believe and want for the rest of us, I confess that I've got a headache from trying to absorb all the nonsense.

Related: Who Do We Root for to Win the DSA Civil War? The Commies or the Crazies?

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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