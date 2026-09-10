Here’s Proof That James Talarico’s Campaign Is in BIG Trouble

Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District), the Democrat running for U.S. Senate, is in serious trouble, and he knows it. I’m sure he knows it, even if he doesn’t want us to know the truth. But trust me, he just handed Republicans the proof.

Advertisement

Talarico recently sat down with Fox News, where national correspondent Brooke Taylor read back a string of his greatest hits on gender and transgender issues and asked him to explain himself. What followed was one of the more obvious campaign-trail reversals in recent memory.

"I oppose trans athletes playing in girls sports if it endangers safety or fairness," Talarico said.

Boy, that qualifier is doing a lot of work, isn't it? To the modern Democrat Party, letting biological men compete against women is fairness, because to them, "trans women are women." Talarico didn't abandon his position. He just learned to hide it behind a loophole big enough to drive a campaign bus through.

"I oppose trans athletes playing in girls sports if it endangers safety or fairness."



Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico is changing his tune on biological men in women's sports.



Pressed by Fox News' @Brooketaylortv on where he stands, Talarico said he would oppose trans… pic.twitter.com/o7JdCirul2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 9, 2026

His voting record tells the real story. Talarico opposed and voted against both SB14, which banned surgical mutilation of minors, and SB15, which banned men from competing on women's sports teams. At the time, he wasn't dancing around a qualifier. Talarico said, "Some things are more important than perfectly fair competition in sports."

Advertisement

Recommended: Mark Kelly Actually Expects Us to Believe This Story?

He's also on record claiming there are "six" biological sexes and declaring that "God is nonbinary." These weren't offhand comments. For years, gender ideology seemed to define Talarico more than any other issue he touched.

So what changed? Nothing, really. Nobody believes Talarico had some late-in-life epiphany about girls' sports that just happened to present itself while he's running a statewide campaign in the red state of Texas. There's one logical explanation: his internal polling is telling him his record on trans issues is killing him with Texas voters. The GOP has been hammering him on it, and judging by this sudden, clumsy pivot, the attacks are landing.

Every election cycle, Democrats run the same play. As the general election approaches, they start pretending to be reasonable moderates. The problem is they govern like radical leftists the moment they're sworn in.

Remember how Kamala Harris tried to claim "no tax on tips" as her own in 2024, even though Donald Trump had the idea first? Or how Barack Obama sold himself as a uniter who'd work across the aisle? Heck, even Joe Biden ran in 2020 as the safe, moderate, "electable" alternative to the rest of the Democrat field, and he ultimately governed further to the left than Obama. It's the same con, over and over.

Advertisement

There's no other explanation for a candidate this deep into an ideological commitment suddenly discovering nuance three weeks before an election. If Talarico actually wins that Senate seat, he'll be voting with his party 100% of the time on these issues, because that's what Democrats do. But now he’s expecting us to believe that after years of being a radical on trans ideology, he’s suddenly changed his views. It’s a pivot that only a fool would believe to be true.

That's the proof his campaign is running scared. So ignore the polls showing him ahead. If he really believed that he was ahead, he wouldn't be flip-flopping on this now.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.