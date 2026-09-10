The $5K Check Heard Round the World: How Donald Trump Reverse Uno’d the Midterms

Bribery has a bad PR problem. Have you noticed that?

Whenever we hear about bribery in the news, it’s always something negative. Nobody says anything good about bribery.

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But y’know, when you stop and think about it, bribery is a REALLY great way to influence people with money. Works like a charm!

Last night, at the GOP’s first-ever midterm convention, the moment President Donald Trump pledged to send every adult American a $5,000 check if the Republicans won the House and Senate, the mainstream media hivemind all thought the same thing: Bribery!

That evil, no-good fascist is trying to buy the election!

In yesterday’s PJ Media liveblog — which we’ll be doing again tonight, so c’mon over and join the fun — as soon as President Donald Trump mentioned $5,000, I knew it was coming.

And I’m sure I wasn’t alone.

Sure enough:

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First things first: Bribery is a legal term, and legally speaking, President Trump’s proposal was NOT a bribe.

Even the New York Times admitted as much:

Experts said that it would be difficult to mount a legal challenge on the premise that the payments constituted bribery, likening Mr. Trump’s “dividend” to a pledge to deliver a tax break. “A promise to lower taxes also gives voters a financial reason to support a candidate, but that does not, by itself, make the promise a bribe,” Mr. [John] Day said. “Under the proposal as announced, an eligible adult could vote Democratic — or not vote at all — and still receive the same payment if the program were enacted.”

Whether or not it’s a prudent policy decision is a different conversation, of course. The GOP’s dilemma is obvious: Over the long term, there’s no way in hell the Republican Party can compete with the socialists in the “free” government giveaway game.

So Trump offers every adult $5,000; the socialists offer “free” healthcare, education, childcare, housing, groceries, transportation, clothing, job training, an Obama phone, and most of Elon Musk’s money. (Because billionaires shouldn’t exist, you know.) Where does it end?

Bottom line: The giveaway game is an unsustainable GOP strategy.

Nonetheless, here’s some friendly PR advice to the president: Accentuate how much the American people deserve the $5,000 check. By accentuating deserve, you’re shielding yourself from the emotional heft of the “bribery” charge, because it’s not a bribe if it’s what we deserve.

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Policy concerns aside, the PR fallout was dramatic. Swift, sudden, and utterly seismic. It was an absolute game-changer.

In just one speech, President Trump reset the course of the entire 2026 midterms.

Before Trump’s speech, what was the focus? What topics, concerns, and issues were top-of-mind with voters — and championed by the mainstream media?

Affordability. Sticker shock at the gas station. Food prices. Cost of housing. The super-rich “haves” and the struggling “have-nots.”

Y’know what all those issues have in common?

Scarcity, pessimism, and envy. (Not exactly ideal for the party in power.)

Because of Trump’s speech, the focus now isn’t on what we lack — but what we’re going to get.

And that’s a colossal shift. Tonally and emotionally, it was a PR masterstroke.

Prediction: The Democrats will need a few days to wrap their heads around what the heck just happened. They were blindsided by it, too.

Until then, their messaging will be all over the place: They’ll argue that Trump’s “bribe” is illegal. They’ll accuse him of trying to buy the election. They’ll say silly things like, “Our democracy isn’t for sale!” Ambitious, media-obsessed Democrats in the House will demand hearings. Impeachment will be floated. (Ro Khanna, I’m lookin’ at you.)

Some Dems will even argue that an extra $5,000 wouldn’t make a difference anyway. Who needs it?

It’s pocket change!

But eventually, the Dems will figure out that their best line of counterprogramming isn’t to attack it legally — and the optics of poo-pooing $5K aren’t helpful either — so they’ll pivot to this: Trump’s promise doesn’t mean anything because he’s a liar who won’t deliver.

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After all, he promised us $5,000 checks before, and they never arrived.

Except that’s another lie. Even Politifact — no friend of Republicans — declared the $5,000 payment claim “false” in February of 2025.

No matter. An allegation doesn’t have to be truthful to be effective, so this is still the Dems’ smartest PR play. (And besides, bad-mouthing government giveaways would anger the DSA.)

But because the Democratic Party is such a poorly managed clown show, its messaging won’t coalesce ‘til next week at the earliest. This gives the GOP a free hand to advance the PR football unopposed.

And whattaya know, we just so happen to have our second night of the Republican midterm convention tomorrow!

(On primetime, too! And who knows what jaw-dropper is coming next! Getcha popcorn ready!)

There’s a method to Trump’s madness: When the status quo won’t take him where he needs to be, he changes the status quo. And he keeps changing it ‘til it suits his purposes.

Even if, long-term, he probably shouldn’t.

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We’ll worry about that later. Today, President Trump just took a massive step towards damming the blue wave with a red wall — and gobs of green cash. All we’ve got to do now is vote Republican.

He nationalized the election — not by making it about him, but by making it about us.

Our hopes, our future, and our prosperity.

And we owe it all to the magic of bribery!

Hey, say whatever you want, but it’s STILL a great way to influence people with money.

Recommended: The Sick, Twisted Conspiracy to Rewrite the Horror — and the Lessons — of 9/11

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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