The Sick, Twisted Conspiracy to Rewrite the Horror — and the Lessons — of 9/11

The first conspiracy was the attack itself: clandestine terrorist agents, secret funding, international planning, U.S.-based saboteurs, and a plot to slaughter thousands upon thousands of innocent Americans.

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It all culminated on Sept. 11, 2001 — and nothing’s been the same ever since.

That’s the irony: In today’s conspiracy-obsessed culture, 9/11 was a real, actual, far-reaching conspiracy. It wasn’t a spontaneous act of terrorism; it was a meticulously planned, highly organized attack by al-Qaeda on America’s heartland.

Strangely, it’s the one “conspiracy” that today’s conspiracy theorists refuse to believe.

Most conspiracies are garbage. I figured that out during the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal: For a little while, I held out hope that maybe — juuuust maybe — the U.S. government was hiding E.T.’s spaceship in Area 51. (What can I say? The X Files was a damn good show.)

Post-Monica, I gave up on that.

Look, if two consenting adults couldn’t even hide a consensual sex act in the Oval Office — especially one where you don’t even have to fully remove your pants! — the probability that hundreds of D.C. officials were secretly examining alien technology was next to nil. Because people love to talk. (Especially when they get to sound special, clever, and super-duper important.)

Like Ben Franklin wrote, “Three may keep a secret, if two of them are dead.”

So no, NASA’s moon landing wasn’t fake. The Earth isn’t flat. Elon Musk didn’t rig the 2024 election with his hi-tech “space lasers.” Paul McCartney didn’t die in 1966.

Nor is algebra “fake math” that Jews use to trick “goys”:

Algebra is a Jewish psyop, according to Tucker Carlson and his halfwit friend. pic.twitter.com/pCoqrOzNKd — Copenhagen Radio 🇩🇰 (@CPHRadio) September 8, 2026

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But every now and then, an honest-to-God conspiracy is unmasked. Look no further than the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — where the supporting evidence is simply overwhelming.

And among the supporting evidence: Osama bin Laden’s personal confession. (More than one confession, actually.) As well as scores of wire transfers and financial data, the testimony of captured al-Qaeda agents, first-person accounts, and more.

Yet oddly enough, today’s conspiracy theorists keep insisting it was all Israel’s fault:

According to Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, Netanyahu did 9/11 AND convinced America to go to war with Iraq - while he wasn’t even Prime Minister of Israel.



That’s one hell of a powerful dude. pic.twitter.com/aOitRG0Wlr — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) March 5, 2026

🚨🇮🇱 Alex Jones says Israel slaughtered 3K innocent Americans on 9/11 and everyone in Congress knows it



Time to declare war on Israel? pic.twitter.com/KPq2eNsahJ — The Force (@RealTheForce) September 8, 2026

Tucker Carlson continues to suggest that al-Qaeda was not responsible for 9/11 and that it was actually Israel.



He then adds that the Israelis are such “inhumane savages” who do not consider non-Israeli life “fully human.” pic.twitter.com/33megreYbL — Justin (@JustinUSA) June 20, 2026

There’s never been a legitimate criminal investigation into 9-11, the deadliest terror attack in US history. Roger Waters is trying to change that.



0:00 Waters' Thoughts on 9-11 and Where He Was When It Happened

14:29 Were Americans and Israelis Involved in 9-11?

18:47 The Note… pic.twitter.com/tzBkbz5bxA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 17, 2026

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It’s gotten so bad on the goose-stepping right that the worst person on the internet is actually making valid points (NSFW):

Nick Fuentes mocks Tucker Carlson - a grown adult who doesn't know what algebra is...



"It's very sad to see how low the Israel critical right has fallen. I don't even know what the fuck they're talking about" pic.twitter.com/F5hOdtHNpd — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) September 9, 2026

But on the other hand, maybe there’s nothing “odd” about it. Maybe it’s knee-jerk contrarianism for its own sake — and a cynical attempt by Carlson, Owens, and Alex Jones to spin yet another click-worthy yarn: For conspiracy theorists, this is their business model.

Fine. They have a First Amendment right to say stupid crap. If people want to believe algebra is a Jewish psyop, Israel masterminded 9/11, and Benjamin Netanyahu and Osama bin Laden were in secret cahoots, hey, morons are gonna moron.

It is what it is: That’s the admission price for Free Speech.

What’s far more insidious is the PR campaign to redefine the lessons of 9/11.

Conspiracy theorists will ALWAYS reject the consensus opinion, because that’s who they are. They can’t resist the impulse to turn every tragedy into a rollicking “true-crime” whodunit. (Which is a hugely popular category, by the way: In 2020, just six of Netflix’s top 20 documentary titles were true crime; by 2024, it was 15.)

From 9/11 to Charlie Kirk, the song remains the same: Whatever “they” want us to believe is obviously a dirty, filthy lie, because… something-something Israel/Jews. (Which is why we’ve gotta watch Owens and Carlson to learn the hidden truth!)

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We can’t do anything to stop ‘em, except expose their stupidity. Like it or not, this part of the equation isn’t going away. It’s constitutionally protected — and besides, we don’t want to live in a world where Big Tech, Big Government, or Big Business decides what we see and hear.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be downstream consequences.

Chief among them: A second real-life conspiracy has emerged to reframe the entire 9/11 narrative.

It’s a real conspiracy built on the back of a fake one. With all the lies, confusion, and misinformation about 9/11, it’s perfect for PR manipulation, because:

If nobody knows the truth, then anything could be the truth. Since the “lessons” of 9/11 will be applied to future policy decisions, redefining 9/11 lets you justify your political agenda. You can weaponize the pain and heartache of 9/11 for your own ideological purposes.

And in a cui bono analysis, the politicians with the most to gain are Muslim socialists (and their allies) who want to shield Muslims from blame, oppose America’s military and foreign policy, and hate Israel.

Because, if you’ve noticed, new 9/11 talking points are now being parroted by America’s most influential Muslim socialists, where the REAL tragedy wasn’t the 3,000 murdered Americans, but how cruelly we responded.

🚨 Abdul El-Sayed in unearthed audio:



"9/11 scarred our country in profound ways, but what we did after 9/11 scarred millions of other people."



"When we talk about 9/11, we often fail to center them." pic.twitter.com/Xa8XOY2Tdb — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) September 8, 2026

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@AbdulElSayed On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Abdul El-Sayed — the same guy now running to be a United States Senator — posted this gem:

Today I mourn the 3,000 Americans murdered in NYC “in the name of my faith.”

Tomorrow I’ll mourn a million people in three countries “in the… pic.twitter.com/INhb7WLBD9 — ʇoıɹʇɐԀ ɐʞsɐl∀ (@AlaskaPatri0t) September 6, 2026

Dear Zohran,



This is why people don’t want you at the memorial.



Those people on 9/11 didn’t just “die.” They were murdered. Murdered by radical Islamists who committed an act of terrorism. Terrorism that you refuse to condemn. Terrorism where you’ve unapologetically stood with… pic.twitter.com/Bw6HlfkGcN — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) August 31, 2026

How post-9/11 Islamophobia sparked a Muslim political awakening in NYC https://t.co/AFqvs7Shn8 — Gothamist (@Gothamist) September 8, 2026

Palestinian activist Aber Kawas is running for NY State Senate.



She’s said 9/11 was America’s fault due to “capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia,” is endorsed by NYC DSA and Zohran Mamdani, and has worn a Hamas headband.



pic.twitter.com/NX3obOjxiC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 1, 2026

Unlike the original 9/11 conspiracy, this wasn’t deftly orchestrated by a master criminal. It was more like the mainstream media’s groupthink parroted (often verbatim) in hundreds of different outlets: Nobody ordered the media to write this or say that — because it wasn’t necessary.

The media’s top tastemakers live in the same echo chamber. They have identical political goals. They respond to the same social cues. They attend the same cocktail parties, share the same friends, read the same articles, and vote the same way.

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When President Donald Trump does something, nobody needs to tell CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and NBC News how to interpret it. They already know.

The same applies to Muslim socialists — as well as their enablers.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that the pain and heartache of 9/11 reflected poorly on the Muslim community. Not because every Muslim is a terrorist — but because every 9/11 terrorist was a Muslim.

For the love of Allah, nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered in the name of Islam! That, my infidel friends, is one hell of an optics problem!

If your political agenda, political power, and political future rely on Muslim supporters, then it’s in your interest to increase Muslim immigration and Muslim acceptance. That won’t happen if 9/11’s media focus centers on the terrorist attacks.

So instead, they focus on America’s response.

Which, they insist, led to runaway Islamophobia — victimizing millions of innocent, patriotic Americans. (Including Mayor Mamdani’s fake aunt, who, the mayor claimed, was afraid to wear her hijab on the subway.) Plus millions of murdered Muslims in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East.

Yeah, 3,000 Americans might’ve died on 9/11 — but that pales in comparison to the MILLIONS of Muslims who suffered in response!

So really, who’s the bad guy here? Just follow the math!

(As long as it’s not Jewish math.)

In fact, responding to terrorism leads to more terrorism — and if that happens, it’ll be America’s fault, too. Because, in the words of Abdul El-Sayed, “Hurt people hurt people.”

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So stop fighting back.

When Americans observe the 25th anniversary of 9/11, many, many thoughts and images will flash in our eyes:

Our loved ones who perished. The fear and uncertainty. The outpouring of patriotism. How we failed to protect our homeland. And the monsters who cheered and celebrated.

As well as our blood vow of “Never again.”

But that’s not what everyone wants you to think. For people like Abdul El-Sayed, Zohran Mamdani, Tucker Carlson, and Candace Owens, 9/11 was a story of American hubris transformed into America’s comeuppance.

We got what we deserved. Just ask Hasan Piker:

"America deserved 9/11" - Hasan Piker, the left's top streamer pic.twitter.com/gPTCJZAsre — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2025

Plus, of course, the horrible epidemic of Islamophobia. Muslims were the real victims, you know.

Which means, of course, one thing: Obviously, it’s all Israel’s fault.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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