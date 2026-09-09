When the Taxpayers Start Packing Their Bags, U.K Edition

Hello and welcome! Glad you're here today, which is Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

My calendar says it's Teddy Bear Day, Wiener Schnitzel Day, Care Bears Share Your Care Day, Grilled Chicken Day, International Sudoku Day, "I Love Food" Day, and International Buy a Priest a Beer Day. So hug your teddy bear, grill some chicken, work a sudoku while it's on the grill, and if you happen to run into a priest today, tradition says you owe him a round — Care Bears would want you to share it.

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Today in History:

1776: The Second Continental Congress formally adopts the name "United States" of America, replacing "United Colonies."

1830: Balloonist Charles Durant flies from New York City across the Hudson River to Perth Amboy, N.J.

1850: California becomes the 31st state of the Union.

1890: Harland "Colonel" Sanders, future founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is born in Henryville, Ind.

1926: The National Broadcasting Company is created by the Radio Corporation of America.

1943: Allied forces land at Salerno and Taranto, Italy, opening a new front in World War II.

1948: The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or North Korea, is proclaimed.

1956: Elvis Presley makes the first of three appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1957: President Eisenhower signs the first civil rights bill to pass Congress since Reconstruction.

1960: The Denver Broncos defeat the Boston Patriots, 13-10, in the first regular-season American Football League game.

1971: Prisoners seize control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, N.Y., beginning an uprising that ends four days later with 43 deaths.

1976: Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese Communist Party since 1949, dies in Beijing at age 82.

1991: Tajikistan declares independence from the Soviet Union.

2001: Unix time reaches its billionth second, an occasion programmers fondly nicknamed the "Unix billennium."

2015: Queen Elizabeth II becomes Britain's longest-reigning monarch, surpassing Queen Victoria's record. Birthdays Today include: Adam Sandler, actor, comedian, and filmmaker (Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore); Hugh Grant, actor (Notting Hill, Paddington 2); and Michelle Williams, actress (Dawson's Creek, My Week with Marilyn). If today's your birthday too, happy birthday from all of us here. * * *

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From the U.K. Express this morning:

Britain's third largest individual taxpayer has announced they will leave the country amid mounting speculation Labour will slam up taxes in the next budget. Chris Rokos, who paid an estimated £330million to the Treasury last year, will head to Greece which has far more friendly tax laws for the super-rich.

And there it is. You can practically hear the furniture being rearranged in Whitehall as everyone pretends not to notice.

Britain's third-largest individual taxpayer — a man who personally handed the government an estimated £330 million in a single year, which is not a typo and not a rounding error — has decided he'd rather not do that anymore. From somewhere else. Specifically, Greece.

Not exactly the postcard image of global finance, that country. Somewhere between the Parthenon and a plate of souvlaki, Athens apparently now beats London on the one metric that matters most to a man who signs nine-figure checks to the Treasury every April. That's not a compliment to Greece's spreadsheets so much as an indictment of “more enlightened” governments.

And here's the punchline nobody scripted: On the very same day this story broke, Chancellor John Healey stood up and delivered his first big speech, insisting he wants Britain to be "a country of wealth creation." One imagines Rokos read that line from his new terrace in Athens, raised a glass of retsina, and said absolutely nothing, because at that point the joke tells itself.

This also lands roughly five minutes after a Labour campaign that assured everyone, cross their hearts, that taxes weren't going up. "We won't raise taxes" has now officially joined that long, distinguished catalogue of political promises that turn out to have an asterisk the size of Trafalgar Square once the votes are counted.

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Same lesson. Different postcode. Here's the part that seems to escape the political left with truly impressive consistency: The people they intend to tax are not nailed to the floor. Their money can move even faster. Their businesses can move even faster than that. Ya see, one of the things about the technology-driven world we live in is that nobody needs to be standing on Canary Wharf, or on Wall Street, to run their hedge fund. They can do it from a South Sea island somewhere. Or in Greece, of all places. Anywhere that doesn’t treat your wallet like its personal checking account after promising it wouldn’t.

Government can pass a law that says, "Give us more of your money." It cannot pass a law that says, "And you're not allowed to take yourself, your capital, or your economic pulse somewhere else" — not without turning the country into something considerably less appealing than Greece, which is exactly what Burnham’s labour government just did. The result? Toodles. See ya later.

Conservative Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Andrew Griffith MP put it plainly:

Chris Rokos is Britain's third-highest taxpayer. He has made huge contributions to charities and educational causes across our country. Yet another wealth and job creator leaving Britain is bad news for all of us. Whatever your personal finances, wealth creators leaving the UK means fewer opportunities for young people and leaves the rest of us paying more. This is what happens when a government hikes taxes. Our best and brightest are choosing where to live - and they are not choosing Labour's Britain.

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There's a sharper point buried in there. This was never really about Chris Rokos personally. It isn't really about the £330 million, either, tempting as that number is to stare at. It's about what happens after the man writing that check leaves the building.

Because, you see, the massive spending the leftists like Burnham want to do needs the money to come from somewhere. Guess where that somewhere is? It comes from the people who are comparatively broke and can’t move to another country so easily. They can’t escape the tax-and-spend policies. And yet, they keep voting for them. (Shaking my head sadly).

It gets worse: The Treasury doesn't just lose the £330 million. It loses everything that £330 million was sitting on top of: the investment, the jobs, the office leases, the professional-services fees, the property spending, the charitable giving, the consumption. And, worst of all for the long game, Rokos' move sent a signal to every other wealthy person still deciding whether to stick around. This is the part of the taxation debate politicians reliably manage to disappear, like a card trick performed with your own money.

Ya see, Leftists look at a wealthy person and they see naught but a number. "He's worth billions. He can obviously spare another 5%." While that's all very mathematically tidy and logical, in truth it is economically fictional. Because human beings, unlike tax models, respond to incentives, and they're annoyingly good at arithmetic of their own. If Country A says, "We'll take 40%," and Country B says, "We'll take 20%," and relocating is legally viable, the question stops being philosophical fairly quickly. It becomes a spreadsheet. And spreadsheets, mercifully for the people running them, have no political loyalty whatsoever.

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That's why "The rich can afford it" has always been such an incomplete sentence. Of course they can afford it. Affording it was never the question. The question is whether government can keep cranking the dial without the people on the other end of it simply leaving the room — and history keeps answering that question the same way, loudly, in front of everyone, and politicians keep acting surprised.

Taxpayers aren't a reservoir sitting patiently under a tap marked "More, please." They're actors making decisions in real time. They restructure. They defer income. Or, like Rokos, they relocate residency. They move the business, then the capital, and when the math turns sufficiently ugly, they move themselves.

That last option keeps getting easier, in a world where running a multi-billion-dollar fund no longer requires being physically chained to a desk in Mayfair or Wall Street or wherever.

The truly delicious part? The left insists, with real sincerity, that higher taxes are necessary because "the wealthy need to pay their fair share." That sounds so very noble, doesn’t it?

But what happens when the people paying the largest share decide their fair share is better calculated somewhere with better weather and a lower marginal rate? Their "fair share" quietly becomes zero.

And the people left holding the bill are, predictably, mostly middle class, and are not thrilled about volunteering for the difference. So rates climb again. Which sends the next wave packing. Congratulations: You've built a fiscal death spiral and thrown yourself a "tax justice" parade on the way down.

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As for Burnham’s promises, I am reminded that Bill Clinton did the same thing just a few weeks after taking office.

The lesson here is that Capital is mobile. Talent is mobile. Investment is mobile. The harder governments squeeze economic success, the more of it decides to test that theory personally. The predictable response from the left is to call these people selfish. It’s laughable how repeatable that experiment is. The element the left invariably misses is that eventually, somebody has to actually produce the wealth before anyone gets to redistribute it.

That's the lesson. Over and over. Somehow the people who most need to learn it keep failing the retake.

Now, about the Democrats and the midterm elections, here in the States: Remember, it’s Congress that has the power of the purse. They're the ones who, in the long term, set tax policy. Bernie Sanders having the power to set tax policy is like giving the keys to the Bugatti to your 14-year-old. One party looks at the rich guy and says, "How much more can we squeeze out of him?" The other looks at that same person and says, "How do we get him to bring the rest of it here?"

That difference in posture is the whole ballgame, because when the wealth producers start quietly boarding flights to Anywhere Else, don't act shocked when the "fair share" crowd finds the cupboard emptier than the campaign speeches promised and starts coming after your wallet.

Thought for the Day: The wisest governments learn what capital already knows: Incentives move faster than laws.

VIP members: You know what to do. I can't wait to hear your thinking on this one, though I suspect I already know what will be said.

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Take care, gang. I'll see you here tomorrow.

More from Eric Florack: 'Trust Us, We're Normal Now' — and Other Punchlines

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