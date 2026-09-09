Contributor
1 min ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I should have qualified - underrated by the media and general public. Conservatives know better.

Contributor
1 min ago Tim O'Brien

Scott Bessent is unbelievably underrated.

👍 1
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
1 min ago Charlie Martin
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"A free people answer to no power but their own."

Quote of the night so far.

Contributor
1 min ago Chris Queen
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Ummmm, you're not his type of guy. Sorry, Sarah. 🤣

Contributor
2 mins ago Sarah Anderson

I have developed such a crush on Scott Bessent over the past year or so. 😍 

👍
❤️
🤣 1
😮
🤬
Contributor
1 min ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Scott Bessent is unbelievably underrated.

Contributor
2 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Does anyone else have glitches where the closed captions never match the words? It's been a bug for many live political speeches for many years. 

Regardless, Byron is a cool guy.

Contributor
2 mins ago Sarah Anderson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I have developed such a crush on Scott Bessent over the past year or so. 😍 

Contributor
4 mins ago Charlie Martin
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Well. yes. Pretty much by default.

Contributor
6 mins ago Sarah Anderson

I'm here. What did I miss? And was it worth not watching football?  😉

Contributor
6 mins ago Sarah Anderson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I'm here. What did I miss? And was it worth not watching football?  😉

👍
❤️
🤣 2
😮
🤬
Contributor
6 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"What are we willing to sacrifice for our country?"  

How about 5 million illegals to deport?

I'd be willing to sacrifice all those men trying to play women's sports?

Give the DSA and its members to China?

Contributor
6 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

The Arizona candidate speaking right now at the convention reminded us that just because Democrat candidates temporarily change their rhetoric, doesn’t mean they changed their fundamentals

Contributor
10 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Will be interesting to watch. Limited channel availability, but I think a lot of people are starved for some Trump rally speech.

Contributor
13 mins ago Aaron Hanscom
Contributor
11 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"Socialism is on the ballot this November."

👍 1
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
12 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Is anybody else seeing that the closed captions on YT feeds NEVER match what they're saying!?!?

Contributor
13 mins ago Aaron Hanscom
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied
Contributor
13 mins ago Matt Margolis
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I wanna have a beer with him.

Contributor
14 mins ago Chris Queen

I've always liked Byron Donalds, but I've become a bigger fan tonight.

Contributor
13 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

“Let’s go vote, let’s go win.” —Byron Donalds 

Contributor
14 mins ago Chris Queen
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

I've always liked Byron Donalds, but I've become a bigger fan tonight.

Contributor
15 mins ago Matt Margolis
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Right there with you, Chris! 

Contributor
17 mins ago Chris Queen
Contributor
15 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Now I am going to see Byron Donalds

Contributor
15 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

That’s my concern with Vance, too

Contributor
23 mins ago Stephen Green

Boom.

Loomer used to be a little too out there for my tastes, but she's coming along nicely. 

👍 3
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
15 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Something to pay attention to is what the speakers choose to attack. That will tell you what the polls are telling them about the Democrats’ vulnerabilities.

If you want to know what our side is thinking of, you ought to join our VIP community. Get behind-the-paywall access to content across our sites, but just as importantly, you can see and hear from each other, and you can weigh in yourself!

Tonight’s the night to become a VIP member! Let’s get things moving forward together. 

Find out what you’re missing. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership

Contributor
16 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Dr. Oz was on the cspan feed and he is warning people against scams that resulted in luxury goods being purchased with COVID relief money. Someone bought a Ferrari using COVID relief funds. Oz also saw that a doctor misread cardiograph images from a student athlete. That student athlete suffered a heart attack just as he was doing something he loved. 

Contributor
16 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Byron Donalds’ speech touched on a good point. People sometimes forget that ICE also regularly arrests illegal aliens in red states like Florida and Texas. The difference is that the authorities in those states don’t stand for violent anti-ICE riots. Democrats deliberately fuel the violence 

Contributor
17 mins ago Chris Queen
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied
👍
❤️ 1
🤣
😮
🤬
Contributor
23 mins ago Stephen Green
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Boom.

Loomer used to be a little too out there for my tastes, but she's coming along nicely. 

Contributor
23 mins ago Catherine Salgado
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Dean Cain was already one of my favorite on-screen superheroes, but that definitely boosts him

Contributor
29 mins ago Tim O'Brien

Superman's in the house.

Contributor
24 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

"Fraud is more than about money. Fraud steals our nation's trust."

Contributor
24 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Dr. Oz is in the c-span feed. 

Contributor
27 mins ago Ashli-Meghan Eskeldson
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Sometimes making fun of a few Fox shows is a funny thing to do. 

Contributor
29 mins ago Stephen Green

For the record and speaking solely for myself and no other representatives of PJ Media, any of the other Townhall online properties, or Salem media, I enjoy Chris Queen when he's bitter.

Contributor
27 mins ago Tim O'Brien
👍
❤️
🤣
😮
🤬
Link Copied

Need a Brandon Gill fix? 

The event hasn't started yet

Advertisement
Advertisement

Comments