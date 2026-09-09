I should have qualified - underrated by the media and general public. Conservatives know better.
"A free people answer to no power but their own."
Quote of the night so far.
Ummmm, you're not his type of guy. Sorry, Sarah. 🤣
Scott Bessent is unbelievably underrated.
Does anyone else have glitches where the closed captions never match the words? It's been a bug for many live political speeches for many years.
Regardless, Byron is a cool guy.
I have developed such a crush on Scott Bessent over the past year or so. 😍
Well. yes. Pretty much by default.
I'm here. What did I miss? And was it worth not watching football? 😉
"What are we willing to sacrifice for our country?"
How about 5 million illegals to deport?
I'd be willing to sacrifice all those men trying to play women's sports?
Give the DSA and its members to China?
The Arizona candidate speaking right now at the convention reminded us that just because Democrat candidates temporarily change their rhetoric, doesn’t mean they changed their fundamentals
Candidates like James Talarico and @DrAmishShah are lying — they’re trying to pretend they didn’t support 4 years of a lawless border.— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) September 9, 2026
Arizonans know what party caused the crisis at the border and they have witnessed the deadly consequences Americans have faced. pic.twitter.com/Hv8MKgz2Ol
Will be interesting to watch. Limited channel availability, but I think a lot of people are starved for some Trump rally speech.
"Socialism is on the ballot this November."
Is anybody else seeing that the closed captions on YT feeds NEVER match what they're saying!?!?
I wanna have a beer with him.
“Let’s go vote, let’s go win.” —Byron Donalds
I've always liked Byron Donalds, but I've become a bigger fan tonight.
Right there with you, Chris!
Watching the convention and having some brandy. #rnc pic.twitter.com/0eN0dohEId— Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) September 10, 2026
Let the Midterm Convention imbibing commence... pic.twitter.com/uhxnwY7ccz— Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) September 10, 2026
Now I am going to see Byron Donalds
That’s my concern with Vance, too
Something to pay attention to is what the speakers choose to attack. That will tell you what the polls are telling them about the Democrats’ vulnerabilities.
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Dr. Oz was on the cspan feed and he is warning people against scams that resulted in luxury goods being purchased with COVID relief money. Someone bought a Ferrari using COVID relief funds. Oz also saw that a doctor misread cardiograph images from a student athlete. That student athlete suffered a heart attack just as he was doing something he loved.
Byron Donalds’ speech touched on a good point. People sometimes forget that ICE also regularly arrests illegal aliens in red states like Florida and Texas. The difference is that the authorities in those states don’t stand for violent anti-ICE riots. Democrats deliberately fuel the violence
Let the Midterm Convention imbibing commence... pic.twitter.com/uhxnwY7ccz— Chris Queen (@ChrisQueen) September 10, 2026
Boom.
Loomer used to be a little too out there for my tastes, but she's coming along nicely.
Dean Cain was already one of my favorite on-screen superheroes, but that definitely boosts him
Superman's in the house.
Hollywood showed up at the #RNC MID-TERM CONVENTION (A Naughty Hottie!) pic.twitter.com/3FAwDeLRI8— Bud Meyers (@RealBudMeyers) September 9, 2026
"Fraud is more than about money. Fraud steals our nation's trust."
Dr. Oz is in the c-span feed.
Sometimes making fun of a few Fox shows is a funny thing to do.
Need a Brandon Gill fix?
Rep. Brandon Gill: "We have to admit that every party has their crazies. The difference is that the Democrat Party is nominating theirs for Congress." pic.twitter.com/1mQimdJ9QV— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2026