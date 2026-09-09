Socialism Conference Speaker Says Weight Loss Is Racist and Fascist

An activist at the Socialism 2026 conference in Chicago — no doubt a gathering of idiocy and infantilism — has declared it fascist to encourage weight loss, or, as he puts it, to police “black fat flesh.”

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The Saturday panel, part of the “Health Fascism” series, which apparently means a lot of unhealthy people complaining that someone wants them to be better, featured Da’Shaun L. Harrison. This corpulent crazy ranted, “Black fatness is made meaningful through suffering, through surveillance, and through control, and the policing of Black fat flesh anchors entire systems of governance. Without a population to discipline, there would be no BMI, no obesity epidemic, and no medical or scientific institutions organized around managing fatness.” That would certainly shock all of the black Americans of times past who suffered a great deal and were proportionately thin.

🚨 Da’Shaun L. Harrison at Socialism 2026 argues that the policing of “Black fat flesh” is foundational to broader "entire systems of governance."



“Without a population to discipline, there would be no BMI, no obesity epidemic, and no medical or scientific institutions organized… pic.twitter.com/GP4foaTgUJ — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) September 5, 2026

Harrison, who doesn’t seem to get that leftist politicians and food tycoons actually prefer him to be obese and unmotivated, blathered, “The diet industry reflects this logic. It operates through what I once defined as formal and informal relationships among major food corporations, the medical-industrial complex, and individual wealthy benefactors to sustain a social order in which fat people are monitored, restricted, guilted, stolen from, and punished. Diet culture has always linked food to morality, framing restraint as virtue and pleasure as danger through language like 'guilty pleasure.’”

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He then went on to slam self-discipline and self-denial, the very traits that are always necessary for success. After griping about weight-loss drugs and black celebrities who use them, Harrison made the stunning assertion that “fatness” cannot be “divorced from blackness,” and that any attempt to discourage obesity is really a hatred of black people. Because as we know, only black Americans are ever obese.

Read Also: 250 Years Ago, Congress Officially Adopted the Name ‘United States’

Interestingly, as far back as the late 19th century, Booker T. Washington was worried that white elites’ propaganda both before and after the end of slavery was conditioning black Americans to see manual labor and outdoor work as inherently degrading and horrible. That kind of rhetoric eventually turned into the government’s encouragement of many Americans to live unhealthy, undisciplined, and jobless lives. The socialist fat activist is a mouthpiece for the modern political plantation, the one that visionaries like Washington were trying to prevent.

Though frankly, I doubt most young black men would find Harrison anything but repulsive. Maybe activists like that can help expose how pernicious leftist propaganda is, just by being so completely unappealing. Harrison’s masked mumblings could be an entertaining midterm election ad.

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Democrats are as racist now as they were in the 19th century, with the difference being that they have become a lot more clever about their rhetoric, brainwashing prominent minority activists and influencers into claiming they are crusaders for racial justice when, in fact, they are spreading the very lies that harm their communities. The claim that encouraging people to lose weight is racist is one that Democrats have been pushing for a while now in order to encourage darker-skinned Americans to be unhealthy, lazy, and government-dependent while believing anyone who wishes otherwise for them is an enemy.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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