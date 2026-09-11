This Was the Most Important Part of RFK Jr.'s Convention Speech

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took the stage Thursday night in Dallas, it was a historic moment: a member of the Kennedy clan addressing a Republican convention. On top of that, the Secretary of Health and Human Services delivered a brutal takedown of the Democrat Party.

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Kennedy, 72, said that for 70 years of his life, he would have bet against ever addressing a Republican convention, given his family's decades-long identification with the Democrat Party.

He said a lot in his speech, but the most important part was his unflinching assessment of what his party has become. It's hard to overstate the significance of the son of Robert Kennedy, the nephew of John F. Kennedy, standing in front of Republicans and trashing the Democrat Party.

Kennedy reminded the crowd that his uncle ran for the White House in 1960 on a platform of "tax cuts, strong defense, and fighting Communism."

"Does that sound familiar?" Kennedy asked.

It should. Today, that’s the platform of the Republican Party.

The old Democrat Party Kennedy referred to was entirely different from the one currently obsessed with Donald Trump. It previously stood for labor, supported the Bill of Rights, and backed “unbridled free speech.” It opposed both crony capitalism and socialism and preferred competition, meritocracy, and excellence to grievance. Kennedy said it drew a clear distinction between “the endless wars which it opposed and those wars necessary for protecting our national security, which we must never hesitate to defend.” It promoted physical fitness, protected women’s sports, and opposed illegal immigration.

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"I am 72. For 70 years of my life, I would've bet any amount of money that I would not be addressing a Republican convention!" 🔥



"I grew up in a… pic.twitter.com/zpc1zxGE2y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2026

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Then came COVID.

According to Kennedy, the Democrat Party "turned against every one of its essential values, its principles, and all of the policies that define my party." A party that once styled itself the guardian of the Constitution, he said, "systematically obliterated the Bill of Rights" during the pandemic.

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Kennedy highlighted the way in which the Democrats censored Americans who questioned COVID policies, thereby undermining the First Amendment’s protections for free speech. They closed down churches while allowing liquor stores and large retailers to remain open, deeming them "essential," which was an attack on the freedom of worship.

Kennedy brought up how Biden ordered Facebook and Instagram to delete his accounts just 37 hours into Biden's presidency, cutting off public debate before it could start. “I’m not complaining about what happened to me,” he said, “but it was a bad thing for our country." Democrats gutted the right of assembly by means of social-distancing orders, which Kennedy described as “completely unscience-based.” They also undermined the Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial by providing pharmaceutical companies with liability shields, a protection so absolute that, in Kennedy's words, "no matter how negligent they were, no matter how reckless, no matter how toxic the ingredients, no matter how grievous your injury, you could not sue them."

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Democrats violated the Fifth Amendment by shutting down three million businesses with no due process and no compensation, Kennedy said, and they trampled the Fourth Amendment by forcing Americans to disclose private medical information before they could exercise their constitutional rights. "In a single year, my party obliterated 250 years of constitutional guarantees," Kennedy said. "The only bill of rights that they left unscathed was the Second Amendment, and probably only because there is a Second Amendment."

🚨 RFK Jr. breaks down perfectly how Democrats TRAMPLED the Bill of Rights



"The only right they left unscathed was the 2nd Amendment, probably only because there IS a 2nd Amendment!"



1st Amendment:

- DEPLATFORMED and censored Americans who spoke out against COVID tyranny

-… pic.twitter.com/PU2jrKrSGZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2026

Kennedy's speech was pretty much an obituary for his party as it once was.

He followed up by pointing out that the only thing holding the modern Democrat Party together is a single unifying obsession: hatred of Trump. Every value his father and uncle stood for got traded in for it. "I ran for president, hoping to summon my party back to its bedrock values, but the Democratic Party had lost faith in American voters," Kennedy said of his own 2023 campaign.

"I mourn the fact that neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today," Kennedy said.

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The divide in this country, he argued, was never really about left versus right. "It was about sane and insane," Kennedy said. "It was about common sense and Communism."

🚨 JUST NOW: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. absolutely NAILS IT



"Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today!"



"It struck me that this was no longer about left and right. It was about the sane and insane."



"It was about common sense and COMMUNISM."



"In… pic.twitter.com/SrDFEcbWqk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2026

Brutal. Accurate. Epic.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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