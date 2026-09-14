MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on September 14, 2026

I'm reasonably certain there's a Five O'Clock Somewhere today.

85% sure — is that reasonable enough?

It's just that it's 5:20 in the a-ist of ems right now, and I woke up a few minutes ago to see that Sarah Anderson filled in for Kruiser on the Morning Briefing. 

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She did a great job, BTW.

I figure there's an 85% chance Kruiser asked her to fill in because of something family and/or football-related while he's in Michigan, and that of course he'll be here for 5OS.

But then there's that 15% chance of something else, isn't there?

So tune in at the usual time (sharp[ish]) to find out.

The suspense is killing me — I hope it'll last.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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