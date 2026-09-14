MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

I'm reasonably certain there's a Five O'Clock Somewhere today.

85% sure — is that reasonable enough?

It's just that it's 5:20 in the a-ist of ems right now, and I woke up a few minutes ago to see that Sarah Anderson filled in for Kruiser on the Morning Briefing.

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She did a great job, BTW.

I figure there's an 85% chance Kruiser asked her to fill in because of something family and/or football-related while he's in Michigan, and that of course he'll be here for 5OS.

But then there's that 15% chance of something else, isn't there?

So tune in at the usual time (sharp[ish]) to find out.

The suspense is killing me — I hope it'll last.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?