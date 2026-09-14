The Morning Briefing: The Left’s Favorite Minority — Quiet and Compliant

Happy Monday, Morning Briefing readers! Unfortunately, Kruiser is off testifying before an HOA about a rotisserie chicken incident. The weird part is that it isn't even his HOA. Don't ask me why because no one tells me anything around here.

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So you're stuck with me today. Let's get to it.

When I was a little girl, I became very political at an early age because my grandfather was, and I admired the heck out of him. He was a staunch Reagan Republican who listened to Rush Limbaugh every day and had strong conservative values. Up until his final weeks of life, many of our conversations were about politics.

He taught me what the Republican Party stands for (or stood for or is supposed to stand for — don't get me started): lower taxes, small government, free-market capitalism, and the idea that voters are individuals who have the right and freedom to do anything they want to make their lives better without politicians placing limits on that. That sounded like the perfect way to live my life to me, and I've voted for those things ever since.

I don't care if you're black, white, rich, poor, an immigrant, born in the United States, gay, straight, Christian, Jewish, etc. etc. — you do your thing, and I'll do mine, and let's not boss each other around. Oh, and leave the government out of it.

Unfortunately, our friends on the left are not like that. They never have been and never will be. They don't want others to succeed. They don't want people to be happy and live a life in which they better themselves by solving their own problems and improving their own situations. They don't see people as individuals. They see groups, skin color, sexuality, status, and they go after the ones that may be a bit more vulnerable because they're easier to control.

Democrats want power. They want to tell you how to live your life, and you better not go against "the rules." That was as evident on Friday as it was in the 19th century. The plantation may be metaphorical now, but it's alive and well.

Last week, several of the jurors from the Lindsay Clancy case began seeking their 15 minutes of fame, but as Matt covered on Friday, one of them, Paula Devlin, went on CBS Mornings with Gayle King and felt the need to tell King that the lone holdout juror — the one who wanted to find Clancy guilty for murdering her three children — was the only "person of color" on the jury.

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"One person of color. Was the person of color a woman or a man?" King followed up. "A man," Devlin said. "Is the holdout juror a person of — a black man?" King asked. "Yes," Devlin confirmed. "A black man is the holdout juror?" a shocked King asked. "Everybody else was white," Devlin said. Host Gayle King certainly had a strange reaction to that revelation on-air. "I have to sit with that for just a second," King said.

The reason King had to "sit with that for just a second" is that she was shocked, shocked, that it was the only black man in a sea of white folks who would think for himself and actually consider a woman who admitted to killing her three children as being guilty of murder.

Hadn't he heard that Clancy is one of the leftists' new darlings?

By Friday evening, the MSM had launched a lynch mob. NBC10 out of Boston dug into this guy's public records, spoke to his landlord, and even talked to members of his family before presenting a character assassination package to the world. By the time I ate supper on Friday night, I knew more about this guy than I did some of my own relatives. He had prior domestic abuse charges, but they were later dismissed. He owed his landlord so much money in rent. Someone in his circle called him a "narcissist."

This guy was just trying to do his civic duty. He didn't ask for any of this. It's something we all generally have to do sooner or later. But the left didn't like the way he did it, so they came after him, and they will probably continue to do so. They didn't dig up all the dirty details on the 11 white jurors. And we all have dirty details in our pasts...

But this mentality doesn't just extend to black people. I live next door to a gay couple. They complain constantly about how the LGBT mobs get angry at them for doing things like voting for Donald Trump, refusing to celebrate Gay Pride, and just wanting to live quiet lives where they can think and do for themselves.

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I also keep thinking about a New York Times article I covered last year about immigration. The premise of the article was that if the government deports people who are in the country illegally, who will change the soap dispensers, mow the lawns, and hang the curtains for the folks living in the Hamptons? I couldn't believe they said the quiet part out loud.

Democrats claim to be the party that champions minorities, but the fact is that the Democrat Party is the one that likes their minorities quiet and compliant, and those who aren't must move to the back of the bus.

And now, for the fastest-growing unauthorized segment in Morning Briefing history:

The Marco Minute

Our dear Secretary of State traveled to South America last week, and it just thrilled me to pieces. I love seeing him in Latin America, courting our new right-leaning friends and partners. He started the trip in Colombia, meeting with President Abelardo de la Espriella, which I covered here. Even though I had great plans to, I never got around to covering his trips to Ecuador, where he met with President Daniel Noboa, and Peru to meet with its new president, Keiko Fujimori, so here's a mini version.

One of the cool things about these visits is that they rolled out the red carpet for our favorite Trump Cabinet member. In Colombia, de la Espriella invited him to dinner at his private residence.

Today marks an important and renewed commitment to our long-standing relationship with the great people of Colombia.



🇺🇸 🤝 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RYaBuSaaON — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 8, 2026

In Peru, he received the Order of the Sun, which he called, "One of the hemisphere's oldest distinctions, dating to Peru's independence in 1821 — and a fitting symbol of the strong ties between our two nations."

A tremendous honor in Lima today, receiving Peru's Order of the Sun from Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Espá.



One of the hemisphere's oldest distinctions, dating to Peru's independence in 1821 — and a fitting symbol of the strong ties between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/nw9RjoMqQJ — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 10, 2026

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In Ecuador, he received the National Order of Merit, in the grade of Grand Cross, which he called "a meaningful recognition of the strong and growing partnership between the United States and Ecuador."

Deeply honored to receive Ecuador's National Order of Merit, in the grade of Grand Cross, from @danielnoboaok in Quito today.



A meaningful recognition of the strong and growing partnership between the United States and Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/W2Y0fiNmMo — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 9, 2026

Also exciting? Both Colombia and Peru officially joined the Shield of the Americas. Rubio also designated the Ecuador-based gang Los Tiguerones as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist while there.

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Despite my best efforts, Kruiser refuses to make "The Marco Minute" a permanent fixture here at the Morning Briefing. I've even suggested we call it Sarah Anderson's Marco Minute™. No luck. But you can always let him know he's making a big mistake and send your contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence at [email protected].

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

I could watch a whole season of Granny and the cat she "doesn't like."

This grandma despises her cat — and loves him very, very much 💜



Follow along on TikTok: https://t.co/NDIiuR31pq & Instagram: https://t.co/XfA1dbjsR0. pic.twitter.com/1Tm9d8tQXz — The Dodo (@dodo) April 30, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

This is not a photograph, and it's not an oil painting. It might be the most unbelievable watercolor ever made...



It's called Sommarnöje, which means something like Summer Delight, and Anders Zorn painted it in 1886. Look at the water, the gentle ripples, the reflections, the… pic.twitter.com/EzSiHPYDhi — James Lucas (@JamesLucasIT) September 5, 2026





Kabana Comedy

I’ve written hundreds & hundreds of jokes for my stand up over the years, but this is one of my favourites. pic.twitter.com/PPz6OPT33N — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 14, 2025

Kabana Tunes

I know we have a lot of R.E.M. fans around here — I've been doing a lot of nightswimming lately, and this is one of my favorites.

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DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Secondary Print: AFP

Radio: BBC

New Media: National Review



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



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