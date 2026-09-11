A Sick Media Mob Is After the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror, and It's Just Gross.

Earlier today, my colleague Matt Margolis reported that the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial was a black guy. The rest of the jurors were white.

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For most of us, that information was... irrelevant. Who cares?

But when one of his fellow jurors went on CBS Mornings to provide that information to host Gayle King on national television, it apparently set off a leftist MSM lynch mob that started with King herself saying she had to "sit with that for just a second."

Here's more from that interview from Matt:

Paula Devlin, one of the eleven jurors who had decided to find Clancy not criminally responsible, gave details about the jury's racial composition during an interview with CBS Mornings that was broadcast on Friday. She said the jurors ranged in age from 22 to about 70. “All the others were white,” she said, referring to the rest of the jury apart from the one person who disagreed. [...] "I'm curious about the jurors themselves," said King, "because we know it was 9 women, 3 men, what was the age range, what was the racial make up, I haven't heard any of that, what was it?" “Ummm, 70-ish to 22," Devlin told her. "And one person of color and then everybody else was white. A lot of the jurors had children." "One person of color. Was the person of color a woman or a man?" King followed up. "A man," Devlin said. "Is the holdout juror a person of— a black man?" King asked. "Yes," Devlin confirmed. "A black man is the holdout juror?" a shocked King asked. "Everybody else was white," Devlin said. Host Gayle King certainly had a strange reaction to that revelation on-air. "I have to sit with that for just a second," King said.

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NEW: Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin reveals on 'CBS Mornings' that the lone, male holdout juror who voted to find Clancy guilty of murdering her children was the *only* person of color -- a black man.



The 11 not-guilty jurors -- who hectored him for a week to cave -- were all… pic.twitter.com/5qirHNGCyx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2026

That happened on Friday morning, and by Friday evening, the left was out to destroy this man who was simply doing his civic duty.

NBC10 in Boston began publishing hits on this guy, claiming they've pulled records on him and talked to family members, and he had a "history of domestic violence allegations."

EXCLUSIVE: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a history of domestic violence allegations, the @NBC10Boston Investigators have learned through court documents and interviews with family members.

Watch at 4p, 5p, and 6p and on our digital platforms.… — Sue O'Connell: COMMENTATOR, not a reporter (@SueOC_NBCBoston) September 11, 2026

"We are not identifying him at this time because he has chosen not to speak publicly and the jury list is currently impounded," NBC10 reports. "However, we wanted to share the details that experts say should have raised red flags about how he filled out his juror questionnaire."

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I mean, why not just come out and hang posters of the guy in the town square? I don't believe I've ever seen anything like this.

From what the outlet reports, there was an incident in 2021 where the guy physically attacked his wife. His teenage nephew called 911. He was arrested, the couple eventually divorced, and the charges were dropped. The nephew also has a restraining order against the man because he said he shoved him to the ground and punched him to the face.

NBC10 also reported that his landlord just secured a judgment of more than $12,000 in unpaid rent and is moving forward with evicting the guy as we speak.

And apparently it wasn't enough to drag this guy's legal business out for the world to see, but the outlet also reports that his family members called him a "narcissist."

According to NBC10, "The standard juror questionnaire in Massachusetts clearly asks if someone has been arrested, charged with a crime or been served with a court order. All of those boxes should have been checked by this juror."

However, those juror questionnaires are not public record and possibly have even been destroyed. And again, while these are not the nicest of allegations, ultimately, this guy wasn't charged with anything.

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But all of that aside, my question is this: Did NBC10 do this much homework on the 11 white jurors? Or did they simply bring out the pitchforks for the guy who didn't comply?

He can be the biggest a** in the world, but I feel bad for him. He's a private citizen who shouldn't have to deal with this. Perhaps if he'd strangled his three toddlers, the left would be more sympathetic.

In the meantime, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has made him an asylum offer:

A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media.



If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed… https://t.co/1kRMNAbaYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 11, 2026

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