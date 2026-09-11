North Carolina Dem Visits Dachau, Says MAGA Supporters Belong There

Catherine Salgado | 6:09 PM on September 11, 2026
Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Most people who visit Nazi concentration camps say that they cannot believe anyone could have ever committed such atrocities. But one North Carolina Democrat decided she would love to see her political opponents suffering in one of the most infamous camps.

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Shelly Headen seems to have deleted her social media accounts, or at least made them private, because although there are screenshots of her crazy comments, I was not able to find the original posts. She has made seriously concerning comments before, but her latest one is particularly staggering.

Breitbart uncovered the latest craziness. There are many things wrong with the photo below, the first being that Headen is smiling broadly. That is not the expression you would expect from someone standing in front of ovens used to incinerate the corpses of tens of thousands of people.

Secondly, of course, she is not only advocating for locking up people with whom she disagrees politically; she’s literally calling for them to be massacred and burned in ovens, since she is literally standing in the Dachau crematorium.

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Democrats are virulently antisemitic and pro-terrorist, but usually they make some sort of pretense at condemning Nazism and the Holocaust. As neo-Nazi as some are, they like to wear a sort of mask when discussing antisemites of the past. Headen evidently decided to be completely open about her genocidal ideas.

Headen is both encouraging mass violence in the present and cheapening the atrocities of the past.  The Americans who liberated Dachau in April 1945 could never forget what they saw and heard and smelled. William McCormick of the 15th Reconnaissance Group in the U.S. Seventh Army said, “When I first went into the camp, the first thing I saw was people walking around and they looked like skeletons. And you could look like … you could almost … see through them. They were so thin, and they looked like zombies walking around. And you couldn’t believe a human being could be so thin and still be on its feet.”

McCormick also saw the death trains. “I’d say there was 25 boxcars full with bodies that were just laying there. And they threw lime on these people to keep the smell down. It didn’t help much … the odor was still terrible. … I’d say there was, I couldn’t estimate, but there was thousands of people dead there. It was terrible.”

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These are the atrocities that Headen makes fodder for sick jokes. She claims she is running for the state legislature to bring “fairness, opportunity, and common sense for the people of North Carolina,” but she is obviously morally and mentally disturbed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HOLOCAUST NORTH CAROLINA

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