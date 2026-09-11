Trump Calls for ‘Historic Renewal of Faith’ on Rosh Hashanah

Americans, of course, are marking September 11 as the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, but tonight is also the beginning of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, a time of repentance and renewal.

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President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent their message for a blessed beginning to the High Holy Days not only to Jewish Americans, but to Jews around the world, expressing solidarity against antisemitism and hope for a renewal of Judeo-Christian faith.

Trump’s Rosh Hashanah message began, “Melania and I send our warmest greetings to the entire Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah—the Jewish New Year and the first of the High Holy Days. The Jewish community around the world marks the anniversary of when the Almighty created Adam and Eve and the story of humanity began. These two days open a solemn season of prayer, repentance, and spiritual renewal in preparation for Yom Kippur.”

As a surge of violent antisemitism threatens Jews around the world, Trump pointed to the importance of people who are not Jewish expressing solidarity with the Chosen People. “My Administration reaffirms our steadfast commitment to ushering in a historic renewal of faith across our country, eliminating the scourge of anti-Semitism, and defending the sacred right of religious liberty for every single American,” he said.

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The president ended, “May you be inscribed in the Book of Life. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy, and Sweet New Year!”

His use of the word “sweet” is typical of Rosh Hashanah celebrations, as part of the traditional observance involves eating sweet foods, including fruit and bread dipped in honey, while praying for a blessed year. You will see the same wish expressed below in an official post from the Israeli government.

For thousands of years, the Jewish people have welcomed the New Year, both in our indigenous homeland Israel and across the diaspora. 🍎🍯 As we enter 5787, we carry forward our timeless traditions, prayers, and deep hope for a sweeter year ahead, united in our determination to secure a peaceful future. From Israel, may 5787 bring strength, renewal, and understanding to the world. Shana Tova U’Metuka! 🇮🇱💙 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 11, 2026

Besides the feasting, Jews, of course, prioritize religious rituals on Rosh Hashanah, including the blowing of the shofar, which represents both the trumpet blast heralding a king and a call to repentance. Jews also light candles while reciting blessings and sometimes perform a ceremony that symbolically casts their sins into water, according to Chabad.

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Everyone is home. 🎗️ Those who returned to the warm embrace of their families, and those who were brought home to eternal rest. Through unimaginable pain, the strength and unity of the Israeli people carried us forward, as we never stopped fighting for every single hostage. May the coming year bring healing, renewal, sweeter days, security and peace to Israel, the Jewish people, and the world. 🍎🍯🇮🇱 Shana Tova. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 10, 2026

A blessed and sweet new year to all Jews, both in America and around the world.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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