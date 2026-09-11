KDJ Week in Review: Trans Victim Culture Takes a Kick to Its Non-Binary Crotch

Between the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and the first anniversary of a gay guy dating a gay guy who wants to be a woman killing Charlie Kirk, it's been a rough week for patriots both here at PJ Media and over at the Kevin Downey, Jr. Show.

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I started the week's shows with my good friend and PJ Media's own Stephen Kruiser and me broadcasting from behind enemy lines in the commie stronghold of Ann Arbor, Mich., on Labor Day, a "holiday" that reeks of communism. Kruiser wrote all about it and asked me to chirp in as well:

Related: The Morning Briefing: Laboring to Defeat Communism Is What We're Doing Here

Kruiser and I started my Labor Day radio show with Kruiser recapping how he yelled a hilarious obscenity at a doddery hippy holding a sign that read "Honk for Democracy," as though his most daunting existential threat is President Donald Trump's administration and not his PSA number or a winter rendezvous with his hip and a sheet of black oppressed ice.

FACT-O-RAMA! Kruiser and I had breakfast at an outdoor cafe feet from the recalcitrant fossil and thus were subjected to constant honking — and Bolshevik bees — as we ate our hippy hash. The next stop was my (and now Kruiser's) home, Moose Lodge, located behind enemy lines in Dearborn Heights, where we drank a battalion of beers with real Americans.

The lesson I learned from watching the cobwebby communist pretend he and his tattered sign were making a difference is something I've spoken of before: the culture of America has changed, and this relic hasn't figured it out.

One of the cultural shifts people may have missed is this: We the People are no longer kissing the bahookies of testicle-dodging transamabobs.

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CSU Professor O'Quinn: "As a Iesbian, I got plenty of girlfriends with PENlSES, okay?" pic.twitter.com/DZJnt57odY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026

FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH-O-RAMA! None, not ONE, of my girlfriends has had a penis.

And here is an example: For the first time in five years, the Dallas Stars are not wrapping their sticks in rainbow tape for "Pride Night."

If the team had refused to bend the knee to "Decepticon" insanity a mere three years ago, the "Gaystapo" would have screamed about "trans genocide." But after years of bearded women harping about their "rights" (though it's unclear which rights they don't share with a straight, white, "cis" pig-man like myself), normal people are tiring of their self-centered rampages, and the staggering level of violence isn't helping their cause, either.

Related: No Way! Study Finds Transgender Ideology Linked to Violence!

Normal society is looking into the baby-blue, SSR eyes of the muliebral-wannabes and saying, "It's over, dude."

A report from the University of Buckingham, written in October 2025 and released in April 2026, shows a significant drop in the number of young Americans "identifying" as tranny, pansexual, and every other dubious gender-based moniker under the sun. Why? Because it just isn't cool anymore.

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The same report claims the switch to normalcy isn't related to religion, social media, or a resurgence of conservative values. It's all due to a better approach to mental health:

The analysis finds little evidence that this decline is driven by commonly cited explanations such as reduced social media use, a resurgence of religiosity, or a broader shift toward political conservatism or away from progressive ideological commitments. Instead, preliminary evidence points to improvements in mental health as a contributing factor, consistent with the hypothesis that some forms of identity adoption are responsive to underlying psychological conditions.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reported that the gay commune-i-tay suffers from a higher level of mental maladies than straight people. The Trevor Project also claims that the LGBTFBI crowd suffers more from mental health issues than the breeders, but they "forgot" to mention that this stems not from non-inclusive, MAGA-capped peckerwoods, but from treatment by their own families.

A Vanderbilt study shows that a vast majority, 83%, of LGBTCIA peeps suffered childhood emotional and sexual abuse.

The culture of LGBTWTF victimization at the hands of a right-of-center society is crumbling faster than a cheap concealer.

Trans dudettes will not kill themselves because the Dallas Stars are now refusing to wear pink skate laces. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), they are actually 12.12 times more likely to attempt suicide once they begin to Ginsu their bodies. And who is behind that pressure? Virtue-starved Democrats who think they are the good guys.

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By not celebrating "Pride Night," the Dallas Stars are actually helping to reduce the number of trans people who will try to kill themselves. It's the friends and families of the gay crew who are the problem.

This is but a dollop of what you would have learned this week if you (ahem) listened — worldwide — to the Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. EST, at LI News Radio.com.

Coming up next week: PJ Media's own Catherine Selgado on Tuesday and Robert Spencer on a day we haven't nailed down yet!

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