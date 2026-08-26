No Way! Study Finds Transgender Ideology Linked to Violence!

I’m shocked, shocked, I tell you! A new study has found a definite correlation between people who identify with transgender ideology and support for leftist violence. You know, the conclusion that all of us living in reality could have reached without any expensive research.

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The New York Post obtained an advance copy of research that a Trump administration-funded team is set to release Thursday, showing the LGBTQ link to politically fueled violent attacks. Rutgers University, the Manhattan Institute, and the Network Contagion Research Institute reportedly confirmed that people who suffer from gender dysphoria are more likely to approve of and encourage political solutions that involve physical violence and murder.

The survey asked respondents to provide their opinions on “killing Charlie Kirk, killing Donald Trump, killing Brian Thompson, arson of ICE buildings, damaging wealthy people’s property, and violence against police.” Thompson was the healthcare CEO whom Luigi Mangione assassinated. And guess what? Transgender-identifying individuals were more likely to support all of the above. Who could’ve seen that result coming?

The researchers, according to the New York Post, concluded, “These findings suggest that gender ideology is associated with LWA [left-wing authoritarianism] and willingness to justify political violence.” But they also cautioned, “Experimental research is needed to determine causality.” Perhaps we could ask some independent reporters for evidence of that causality:

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The survey is titled “Where the Clinic Meets the Movement: Does Gender Ideology Arm Left-Wing Authoritarian Psychology?” The Post pointed out that an LGBTQ radical, Tyler Robinson, who was in a romantic relationship with a transgender-identifying individual, assassinated Charlie Kirk shortly after Kirk answered a question about the connection between gender-dysphoric individuals and mass shootings. The outlet also mentioned that a “trans” person tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Then there is the apparent transgender cult that recently tortured little William Evans to death. A detective testified in court that it was “one of the most disturbing examples of child abuse” he had seen in some two decades. A separate transgender cult, the Zizians, is linked to a staggering eight deaths. The Annunciation Catholic School and The Covenant School shooters and the Laguna Beach killer are three more examples of transgender-identifying murderers. Western Journal claimed that 40% of successful or would-be school shooters between 2020 and mid-2025 were transgender or suspected of being transgender.

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We all know that encouraging mentally ill people — and gender dysphoria is a mental illness — to see anyone who challenges their fantasy as an existential threat will inevitably lead to violence. The new study simply confirms what common sense and years of deadly tragedies have told us.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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