Laguna Beach Killer Is Another Transgender-Identifying Murderer

Yet another transgender-identifying wacko is under suspicion of murder after his mother was found dead in her Laguna Beach home.

The same month that law enforcement arrested an LGBTQ crazy in Nebraska for threatening to murder the Catholic governor’s children and nuns “for funsies,” we find yet another instance apparently of an individual whom woke LGBTQ ideology has radicalized into deadly violence. Safford Wolfson is now under arrest, as police suspect him of being the murderer who killed his unfortunate mother in her home. Police have so far declined to release any speculation on the motive, according to the California Post.

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Police responded to the home where Angela Caprioli was supposed to be living under 24-hour caregiver watch, and found Caprioli dead. Neighbor Dustin Pettit explained to the California Post that he heard Wolfson — who lived at the home also — having an argument with Caprioli beforehand. “I saw her outside talking with him and it seemed like a pretty hostile conversation,” Pettit recalled. “She turned around and went inside and slammed the door, like she was fed up with whatever was going on. I was like, ‘What the hell is going on here?'”

Neighbors didn’t interact much with Wolfson, who only occasionally came out to smoke or play guitar. Wolfson had been living with Caprioli for about six months, per the Post.

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Pettit also told the Post that Caprioli’s house was badly maintained, and police had come there more than once.

An X account bearing Wolfson’s name describes the account owner as a “trans girl looking for fun in LA,” while a TikTok account associated with the suspect includes several videos showing Wolfson dancing in dresses, miniskirts, crop tops and underwear. Wolfson’s LinkedIn profile says he co-founded Kevin’s House LLC, a Southern California dual-diagnosis sober living and assisted adult care facility that provides services for people facing mental health challenges. Caprioli describes herself as the founder of Kevin’s House on her Facebook profile.

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Back in 2024, Wolfson posted on Facebook, “Not even my mom wants to hang out with me man… talk about lame-o!”

Perhaps either his transgender fiction or other bad behavior on his part remained a simmering source of tension for years, even after they apparently made up enough to live together.

The ongoing trend of LGBTQ and especially transgender-identifying mass shooters and murderers highlights the fact that when a person is already mentally ill (gender dysphoria is mental illness), and then consumes a steady diet of propaganda claiming the whole world is out to get him, he is much more likely to turn violent and unhinged.

Transgender-identifying killers or attempted killers in recent years include the “Ziz” cult murderers, the Annunciation Catholic School shooter, members of the Antifa anti-ICE terrorist cell, Charlie Kirk’s assassin, and the Covenant School shooter. Western Journal claimed that between 2020 and fall 2025, up to 40% of school shooters or would-be shooters were transgender. Violence from gender dysphoric individuals is a true crisis in America.

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