Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Declares ‘Transfemicide State of Emergency’

The DEI mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, currently presiding over a massive gun violence crisis, recently put out a most curious X post declaring something called a “Transfemicide State of Emergency” in Chicago:

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For too many transgender Chicagoans, the sense of belonging they deserve in their city has been denied by exclusion and barriers to opportunity in spaces that should feel safe and welcoming. Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened the City’s capacity to support LGBTQ+ Chicagoans. This framework builds on that work by centering the voices and lived experiences of trans Chicagoans to chart a path toward a safer, more connected city.

For too many transgender Chicagoans, the sense of belonging they deserve in their city has been denied by exclusion and barriers to opportunity in spaces that should feel safe and welcoming. Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened… https://t.co/kJThl0CvHj — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 21, 2026

Related: Illinois Gov Launches Historic LGBTQ Hotline For Persecuted Rainbow People

Guaranteed, Brandon Johnson is too dumb to understand what any of this gobbledygook means. He probably didn't write it himself.

And, given that his main issue is hating the white man (literal Satan) and inventing new political tools to get even for slavery hundreds of years ago while extracting as much cash as possible from said white man (literal Satan), he probably doesn’t care what it means either, as it’s not in his wheelhouse.

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But some advisor told him it would be politically useful to cater to the trannies and their allies, so that’s what he did.

So what of the alleged “transfemicide” epidemic gripping America?

Luckily, the top LGBTQ™ lobbying group, the Human Rights Campaign, keeps the stats.

Via Human Rights Campaign:

The Human Rights Campaign is both saddened and infuriated by the deaths of at least thirty-two transgender and gender-expansive people whose lives were tragically and inhumanely taken through violent means, including gun and intimate partner violence, in 2024. Since 2013, the Human Rights Campaign has tracked incidents of fatal trans violence— the same year the Federal Bureau of Investigation began reporting on hate crimes motivated by anti-trans bias— and provided action items that can help end the violence. These victims, like all of us, were loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members. They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship. They were real people who did not deserve to have their lives taken.

In summary, out of a nation of give or take 350 million people (plus the illegals), 32 transgender people were killed in 2024, with similar numbers likely for the following years, somehow constitutes an “emergency,” according to the mayor.

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That means that, crunching the numbers, of the whole American population, 0.000009% of them were transgender murder victims in 2024.

Of that number, furthermore, 56% of them, according to the Human Rights Campaign, were transgender black “women.”

Almost certainly, all of those black transgender people were killed by fellow blacks. (We can know that for almost certain because, if a white man ever killed a black transgender, it would be national news for a year straight. Every city would have a mural in his honor; he’d probably get a national holiday in his remembrance, and he would be celebrated as the second coming of MLK.)

In other words, the “transfemicide” epidemic afoot, to the extent it exists outside of a collective Social Justice™ fever dream, is really just mostly standard male black-on-black crime.

Sad!

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