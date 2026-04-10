Minneapolis Mulls Bathhouse Legalization

Mr. and Mrs. John Q. Public Taxpayer of Minnesota, did you think the governing authorities were interested in cleaning up the sprawling migrant Somali fraud epidemic infecting every state and local welfare regime to the tune of billions of dollars?

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Being Somali and American is like eating rice and bananas (with my hands) -latest ICE hate crime victim pic.twitter.com/rtRwiHcR4Z — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) January 25, 2026

How naïve, sweet summer child! Best they can do is some token prosecutions until the public scrutiny wanes, at which point it’ll be back to business as usual.

However, and this is nothing to sneeze at, Mr. John Q. Public Taxpayer, you may soon enjoy legalized commercial sodomy in the Twin Cities.

On Tuesday, local media reported that the Minneapolis City Council was prepared to decide on April 7 “whether to have city staff research several ordinances that would allow adult bathhouses and sex venues to operate again after a 38-year ban.”

Via Minnesota Star Tribune (emphasis added):

Minneapolis city leaders are considering legalizing adult bathhouses and sex venues where “sexual activity between consenting adults” would be allowed. The City Council will decide Tuesday, April 7, whether to have city staff research several ordinances that would allow adult bathhouses and sex venues to operate again after a 38-year ban. The ordinances would remove “stigmatizing language” and add “new definitions to be inclusive of establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated.” Adult bathhouses were popular among some men in the U.S. until public pressure and laws led to their closures in the 1980s during the AIDS crisis. In Minneapolis, bathhouses and sex clubs operated until a 1988 ordinance banned businesses that facilitate “high-risk sexual conduct” — which it defined as fellatio, anal intercourse and vaginal intercourse for pay.

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Related: Illinois Gov Launches Historic LGBTQ Hotline For Persecuted Rainbow People

It appears that constituents inundated City Council members with unanticipated blowback — probably unanticipated because they hoped to push it through without the media or public noticing — and so they postponed their gay bathhouse legalization decision to “allow time for more research and discussion.”

Via KSTP (emphasis added):

Ordinances that would legalize and regulate sex venues, like adult bathhouses, in Minneapolis are on hold but aren’t dead yet, either. On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council voted to move the ordinances back to staff, allowing time for more research and discussion. Council President Elliott Payne said during the meeting that sex parties are happening in the city and the goal of the ordinances is to regulate them to ensure safety. Ward 10 representative Aisha Chughtai seemed caught off guard by the attention the ordinances received, saying the process is about fixing decades of racist, homophobic, xenophobic policy and language. Many Minneapolis residents had opinions about the ordinances, with some saying the city has bigger priorities and others saying bathhouses can be used to promote safe sex. Supporters say the venues are historically LGBTQ+ spaces and the policy change would emphasize their importance and work* to destigmatize language.

*”Work”! Recreational gay sex is what we call “work” now.

We all remember the epidemic of monkeypox hysteria of 2022, hyped relentlessly by the legacy media to the extent that many observers speculated whether they were going to try to turn it into COVID 2.0 with lockdowns, vaccine mandates, etc.

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Eventually, after it came out that nearly all — almost literally all — of the monkeypox cases in the United States occurred among homosexuals engaging in wanton sex with multiple partners (no confirmation on whether Tim Walz was among the afflicted), the terror campaign eventually fizzled out.

Related: 'Supercharged Monkeypox': House Republicans Charge NIH With Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

Via Fox4 KDFW, July 8, 2022 (emphasis added):

A man who was infected with monkeypox may have spread it to others while visiting Dallas. Dallas County health officials said the man, who is from out of state, had sexual encounters with several men at a bathhouse called Club Dallas late last month… Experts said the current outbreak in the United States and other countries is largely being fueled by sexually active gay and bisexual men. The U.S. plans to distribute 144,000 monkeypox vaccines nationwide. That’s on top of the nearly 60,000 vaccines distributed last week.

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