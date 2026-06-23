First Antifa Terror Convicts Receive Combined 450 Years in Federal Prison

The first group of Antifa radicals to be convicted under the new terrorist designation for Antifa have now received their sentences, which for the eight of them add up to more than 400 years in prison. Now here’s hoping we see many more Antifa convictions.

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The case centers around a July 4, 2025, attack on a northern Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. During that attack, the Antifa thugs — armed to the teeth with AR rifles, pistols, and even body armor and electromagnetic blocking devices — damaged property, set off fireworks, and attempted to murder a law enforcement officer. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman handed ringleader Benjamin Hanil Song the longest sentence of 100 years in prison, which is effectively life in prison.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo, who specializes in reporting on Antifa terrorism, covered the new sentences on June 23. The Department of Justice also had a press release about the sentences, though Ngo added some interesting information on the wacky backstory for the terrorists. It appears two of them were transgender-identifying. Song had the most serious charges to begin with, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “The sentences handed down today make clear that Antifa terrorists who attack law enforcement and federal facilities will face swift and uncompromising justice. Their violent extremism has no place in our country, and the Department of Justice will continue to aggressively investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers or undermine the rule of law."

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Song, the ringleader, was the terrorist who shot Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross in the neck, so it makes sense he has the harshest sentence. In fact, I wish that many sentences for outright murder, such as Karmelo Anthony’s, were so strict. Then again, it would also be amazing if leftists would stop spewing lies against ICE that inspire such terrorism as Song and company committed. If only we lived in a country where a third or more of the citizens were not more or less mentally ill.

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Among the other sentences were 50 years to Elizabeth Soto and 70 years to Maricela Rueda. Ngo also reported:

Bradford Morris, a trans militant and sex worker known as “Meagan Morris,” who lived in a Dallas commune with other trans individuals he referred to as his “wives,” was sentenced to 50 years. (The Kessler Heights neighborhood commune also functioned as one of the group’s bases.)

Chief U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor sentenced four other members of the Antifa terror squad at the same time, Ngo explained. Cameron Arnold, who goes by the name "Autumn Hill" and is seemingly also transgender-identifying, will be spending the next 50 autumns in prison. Zachary Evetts received a sentence of 50 years, as did Savanna Batten.

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The last member of the Antifa group is a Mexican national, Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, so he might be an illegal alien. The DOJ did not clarify Sanchez-Estrada’s immigration status. His sentence is 30 years in jail.

These sentences are objective and much-needed justice reinforcing the terrorist designation for Antifa.

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