Deadly Montreal Shooter Hated Capitalism, Women, White Men, and Jews

The Montreal shooter’s manifesto makes it clear that he was a deranged leftist who was bitter against women, blaming capitalism and “white men” for the problems in his life, and that he was also antisemitic. Hatfield was a philosophy student at the University of Lethbridge, according to Rebel News.

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Seth Hatfield from Alberta murdered a police officer, Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, and a local Jewish man, Michael Mizrahi, on Monday in a crazed shooting spree in a Jewish section of Montreal. Police ended up killing Hatfield, too, during the shootout. Hatfield apparently left behind him a long, angry, and rambling manifesto condemning private property and the capitalist system, raging against women, and railing against Zionism. It is a very woke manifesto that glorifies Communism.

For instance, footnotes in the manifesto with Hatfield’s name include the claim, “The influence of Zionist Jews upon the western bourgeoisie is in fact so strong that in my other works I sometimes refer to the western ruling class itself as the Judaeo-bourgeois class… it is very important not to fall into the absurd delusion of thinking that all Jews globally are somehow the participants in the globalist/imperialist scheme that the elite Zionists and their western bourgeois allies are so desperately trying to enact in present times.” He therefore had a particular hatred for Jews who support having a single Jewish nation in the world.

In fact, Hatfield framed the Allies’ defeat of the “National Socialist enemies” — the Nazis — as a turning point in the triumph of what he sees as an evil capitalist system, and the destruction of a supposedly happier world. Hatfield specifically called out President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — the great warriors against the Soviet Union — for criticism. The shooter mourned the collapse of the Soviet Union and how few Communist countries exist at the present day. Ignoring the horrendous massacres by the Soviets and the total and deliberate undermining of marriage in Soviet Russia, Hatfield described their society as “culturally healthy and largely monogamous” under “communist leadership.”

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The extremely lengthy manifesto includes rambling about vertebrates, human copulation, and how supposedly monogamy benefits women and weaker men but not stronger men. Capitalism is therefore a sinister plot of strong, handsome men to obtain endless sex partners. Hatfield’s standard was entirely based on how many sex partners an individual can find with whom to reproduce, not on any sense of religious duty in marriage or love.

He also asserted that capitalism undermined monogamy, even though it is actually socialist ideologies that have encouraged sexual licentiousness across the modern world. Soviet Russia, his supposedly ideal state, encouraged the most widespread divorce and sexual immorality. “By middle class I mean both the petty bourgeois class and the labour aristocracy together as one broad group,” Hatfield claimed. “… capitalism as a system was not a creation of the common man… capitalism was the creation of a smaller or more privileged male clique.”

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Ironically, just after making this assertion, Hatfield acknowledged the connection between capitalism and classical liberalism and admitted, “liberalism and capitalism operate under the assumption that all men are created equal.” But he insisted, “This assumption is blatantly and demonstrably false.”

Hatfield also condemned the idea that humans ought to be autonomous and allowed to make their own decisions. This obviously comes from his misunderstanding about what liberalism and capitalism actually mean. America’s Founders never believed there could be equality of outcome or opportunities or talent. They argued for the equality of basic human rights given by God. But it seems pretty obvious the shooter did not believe in God — or in the inherent value of human life, of course.

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In the manifesto, Hatfield went on to rant against women in the workforce and the importation of cheap migrant labor, not for the reasons that a traditional conservative might criticize them, but simply because he mysteriously attributed these changes to capitalist exploitation leading to women selecting only the most attractive partners. He went on at great length, claiming that women have the power in our society to abuse men and not make themselves attractive to men, without acknowledging that our society, in fact, corrupts both men and women, and that out-of-wedlock births are least beneficial to women. The shooter did not even understand how he himself had fallen prey to the very propaganda that created the modern relationship crisis.

Hatfield also claimed “Caucasian-looking features” give white men an advantage in dating. Even while admitting that modern society leads to sexual abuse of women, he again attributed this to the supposed power that “capitalism” has given tall white men. According to him, athletic white men get all the advantages, and women overwhelmingly have better mental health than men, both of which statements are patently false. Hatfield also griped about “bourgeois courts” and said “dispossessed males” can only find comfort in online forums with other bitter men.

Without realizing it, Hatfield was both a product of modern socialist propaganda and the source of his own problems. Instead of trying to turn to God and become a better man, he blamed all of his problems on rich white men, the Jews, and “capitalism.”

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