‘Female’ Stabber in Colorado Reportedly Transgender-Identifying

Media are reporting on a woman who stabbed and crashed a vehicle into multiple victims in Colorado. But it appears that the woman is actually a man with gender dysphoria, making this another instance of trans violence.

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KDVR-TV reported that the coroner confirmed, “Grand Junction resident Patti Wilson was shot by law enforcement and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.” But “Patti Wilson” is evidently the new name the man adopted after he began to identify as a woman. KDVR-TV actually admitted eyewitnesses identified Wilson as a man with a knife, but the Denver outlet rushed to assure readers that Wilson “identified” as a female.

Was he on cross-sex hormones? Did he have “trans surgeries”? Detransitioners and individuals who still identify as transgender have alike testified to cross-sex hormones triggering angry and suicidal thoughts. There is even NIH research illustrating this phenomenon. Was such rage at play in Wilson’s case? How many dangerous drugs was this woke wacko on? Unfortunately, law enforcement is already trying to cover up the gender dysphoria aspect of the case.

There have been dozens of instances of transgender-identifying murderers and attackers within the last few years, with some very famous instances, including the Minneapolis school mass shooter, the Tennessee Christian school shooter, the wacko who murdered family members in Rhode Island, and the “Ziz” trans cult. Based on reporting from Andy Ngo, at least one, if not two, of the Antifa terrorists who just received sentences of decades in prison are also transgender-identifying.

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Related: First Antifa Terror Convicts Receive Combined 450 Years in Federal Prison

Allegedly, over a third of school shooters since 2020 were transgender-identifying, based on data The Western Journal analyzed last year. But radicals brainwashed into believing the world is out to get them because reality doesn’t fit their fantasy don’t just target schools.

Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik explained that calling this latest stabber a female is incredibly deceptive:

BREAKING: MORE TRANS VIOLENCE



Police in Colorado responded to calls of a stabbing in a Dairy Queen.



They arrived to find a suspect fleeing by car and immediately gave chase. They were forced to shoot him after he crashed into multiple vehicles, injuring civilians.



The deceased… pic.twitter.com/Fev7iq66WA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2026

KDVR-TV confirmed that Wilson was, fortunately, the only fatality. Police shot him twice during the standoff.

The reality is that the crisis of gender dysphoric criminals committing violence is entirely predictable. Believing one is a member of the opposite sex is a mental illness, no matter how many woke doctors and therapists say otherwise. When a mentally ill individual receives regular praise for his insanity, and perpetually hears propaganda framing any laws or statements condemning his insanity as morally equivalent to “literal genocide,” at some point, said crazy person will quite likely snap. Add in hormone “therapy” and other “treatments” that fuel self-destructive depression and uncontrolled fury, and you’ve got a sure recipe for catastrophe.

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