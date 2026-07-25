Democrats May Be in Big Trouble in Their Maine Senate Do-Over

Maine Democrats have had a rough go of vetting candidates this cycle, and it isn't getting easier. Their original Senate nominee, Graham Platner (D-Maine), sailed to the nomination this spring even after a Nazi tattoo, a trove of disturbing Reddit posts, and domestic abuse allegations surfaced. Support for him was strong enough that Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) dropped her own bid rather than compete with him. But then the polls wobbled, the party's confidence wavered, rape allegations against Platner became public, and his campaign collapsed.

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Now Democrats are trying to salvage the seat with Troy Jackson (D-Maine), the former state Senate president, who comes with his own history of mistreating women. And as if that weren't enough baggage, the law might not even allow him on the ballot.

Maine Democrats formally nominated Jackson for U.S. Senate on Saturday, positioning him to replace Platner. But there's a complication that could blow the whole plan up. State Rep. James White (R-Maine) sent a letter to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows asking her to investigate whether Jackson is legally eligible to receive the nomination at all.

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The eligibility question traces back to Jackson's failed run for governor in June's primary. Maine has no explicit "sore loser" statute barring a candidate who lost one primary from popping up on the general election ballot for a different office, so White's case leans on reading several statutes together. He points to Title 21-A, Section 331, which states that "a person may not file, whether by primary election or nomination petition, as a candidate for more than one federal, state or county office at any election." He also cites Section 351's similar restrictions and Section 363, which requires that a political committee filling a vacancy choose "a qualified person" to do it.

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White’s argument also relies on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1974 decision in Storer v. Brown, in which the Court described primary elections as “an integral part of the entire election process.” According to White, supporters of Jackson’s candidacy must treat Maine’s June primary and November general election as separate elections in order for Jackson to qualify. He argues that interpretation conflicts with both the Supreme Court’s reasoning and the Legislature’s decision to prohibit candidates from seeking more than one office “at any election.” The letter further argues that so-called “sore loser” laws exist to protect the integrity of elections by preventing candidates who lose one race from reaching the general election ballot through another avenue.

Whether any of this holds up is an open question, since Maine's statutes never spell out a standalone "sore loser" rule. The Maine Wire noted that the stakes are real regardless. "If Bellows determines Jackson is eligible, the issue could still be challenged in court. Conversely, if she concludes he is ineligible, the decision could dramatically reshape the Democratic Party's effort to field a candidate against Collins less than four months before Election Day."

I wouldn't get my hopes up if I were White.

The law here is murky enough to invite a fight, but even where it isn't, courts have a habit of finding a way to keep Democrats on the ballot. I still remember what happened in New Jersey in 2002, after the scandal-plagued Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.) withdrew from his reelection race 35 days before Election Day, which was well past the state's 51-day deadline for replacing a candidate. Republicans argued that the deadline was clear and Democrats were stuck with him. Democrats sued instead, and the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that they could swap in former Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) anyway, because voters deserved a choice.

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So even when the law is clear, Democrats still manage to get what they want.

Still, if White pushes this issue, there’s always a chance. And if that happens, Maine Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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