Ilhan’s Sister Incorporated USAID Company at Infamous Fraudsters’ Address?

We might have just discovered why the lead fraudster in the $250 million “Feeding Our Future” case insisted that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is connected to the massive taxpayer money-stealing fraud network in Minnesota, particularly among Somalis.

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The Daily Wire investigative reporter Luke Rosiak exposed the apparent fraud trail that leads back to Omar’s family. An individual who seems to be Sahra Noor, the sister who has since moved back to Africa, registered her company at the same address as the “Feeding Our Future” fraudsters, and possibly helped bring one of the chief criminals to the scheme.

Ister Ahmed Afraa lived in the Hyacinth Avenue home where she pretended to run the Sunrise Business Center alongside Hanna Marekegn. Marekegn claimed to be feeding 4,000 children a day, but actually was using the money to purchase a mansion for herself, while claiming racism anytime someone questioned her integrity. Multiple fake fronts, including a childcare business, were incorporated at the same address. “Sahra Noor's Grit Partners was incorporated at an address on Hyacinth Ave belonging to Ister Afraa,” Rosiak stated.

Noor went on to found a group called Grit Partners Consulting, and publicly says her company “has secured more than $20 million in funding for health initiatives” and has “consulted on projects backed by” federal health agencies such as USAID and the Center for Disease Control.

Another lynchpin of the fraud is Sahra Nur. As an interesting piece of information, the Republic of Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia, lists the family’s original name as Nur Said Elmi — Omar’s family originally had the name Nur, and the father is linked to genocidal violence. Rosiak, it is important to note, did not explicitly say in the article that Nur and Noor are the same person, but that could be.

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Sahra Nur’s home on Fordham Ct NE was the base of operations for Aflah Property Inc., where Afraa was the CEO. When Afraa faced a $30,000 state tax lien against her in 2025, the Fordham home showed up as her address.

Besides that, Nur’s home became “ground zero” for the “Feeding Our Future” network, according to The Daily Wire, as a staggering 17 different companies that laundered profits and billed the government allegedly operated out of the home.

Nur was an owner of S & S Catering, which claimed to have made more than eight million meals. It enabled the fraud of the various Feeding Our Future nonprofits by giving them fake invoices so they could tell the government they spent money purchasing meals. The government reimbursed more than $12 million as a result, according to Nur’s indictment and guilty plea. Nur’s home was also used to set up some of those nonprofits, like the Academy for Youth Excellence, which allegedly stole $3.5 million in federal funds. It also housed Golis Properties LLC, which allegedly stole $3.9 million from taxpayers and used $2.5 million in stolen funds to buy an entire block on East Lake Street. Nur ran Kulmiye Management LLC, while Afraa, the woman connected to Omar’s sister, was an executive in Kulmiye Property LLC. … [Noor’s] husband is also known as Mohamed Ali, the same last name as the owner of the Hyacinth home where Noor incorporated Grit Partners … In a phone call with The Daily Wire, Mashah Ahmed Ali claimed to have never heard of any of the companies registered to his home or by his wife, saying someone must have created them without his knowledge.

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Ultimately, Afraa purchased a property across the street from a government-forfeited one, which was bought using stolen money.

Read Also: Mamdani’s Wife Fundraised for Gaza Then Never Donated the Money

And The Daily Wire reported that previous investigation did identify Omar’s sister as working in Kenya with her company Grit Partners — the one incorporated at Afraa’s place — which received money from USAID, the agency the Trump administration shut down for being so rife with fraud.

“Feeding Our Future” executive director Aimee Bock implicated Rep. Omar, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) in her huge fraud scandal. We now know that Bock and fellow criminal Abdikerm Eidleh exchanged emails with the subject line of “Ilhan’s Office.” Furthermore, while Omar was in the Minnesota House, the latter allocated a significant amount of money to the People’s Center Clinic & Services that enabled the center to commit to a major renovation. At the time, Omar’s “sis” ran the clinic, raising questions about whether Omar violated conflict of interest regulations with the funding grant. President Donald Trump did state that he believes evidence implicates Omar in the Minnesota Somali fraud network.

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To top it off, Omar committed immigration fraud by marrying her own brother, so the Sahra Noor scandal wouldn’t be the first time one of her siblings implicated her in fraud.

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