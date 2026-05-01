It's All in the Family? Ilhan Omar’s Sister Ran Clinic Omar Funneled Taxpayer Cash To

Catherine Salgado | 3:20 PM on May 01, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) bragged about obtaining millions of dollars in taxpayer funds for renovating a health clinic during her time in the Minnesota state House. And the woman who ran that clinic is her own sister. It presents another interesting development as the Trump administration continues to investigate Somali fraud in Minnesota and Omar herself faces charges of immigration fraud.

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President Donald Trump did state that he believes evidence implicates Omar in the Minnesota Somali fraud network, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) also accused Omar of requesting funds for a substance abuse clinic that turned out to be a false front for a Somali fraud operation. The Democrat representative is also linked to the $250 million "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Also, Vice President JD Vance confirmed Omar committed immigration fraud. So it wouldn't be shocking if she had engaged in some shady deals to help out her sister.

Omar, who often likes to be cagey about her family tree (especially the brother she married), has been quite open about her relationship with her “sis” Sahra Noor, for example posting about her multiple times or responding to her on social media. In 2020, when the Africa Public Health Foundation announced Noor was its new interim director, Omar enthused, “Congratulations abaayo, we are so proud of you. In this time of need, I am delighted to know you are in a position to lead on this front. ❤️” In 2018, Omar responded to a complaint from Noor about caucusing by ribbing, “Oh no! Sorry to hear that sis, it’s my favorite part of elections 😜” All of this establishes the relationship between Noor and Omar.

Noor does not say on her X account that she is currently with the People’s Center Clinic & Services, and it appears that her association with the clinic is ended. But back in 2015, she was its CEO. The People’s Center even bragged on Facebook in February of that year, “Congratulations Sahra! Sahra Noor, CEO of People's Center, was recently named one of the 40 top young business leaders under the age of 40 by Mnpls/St. Paul Business Journal. She will be honored in a ceremony on March 5.”

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Related: Somali Terrorist Stabs Golders Green Jews, Somaliland Condemns Antisemitism

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal was not the only entity to distinguish Noor. Thanks to Noor’s sister, the Minnesota House allocated a significant amount of money to the People’s Center Clinic & Services that enabled the center to commit to a major renovation, based on the following post from Omar in 2022:

Read Also: May Day All Year: Commie NEA Gives Millions to Lefty Activism

It is not clear if Omar‘s actions presented a violative conflict of interest, as described by the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board:

A public official who in the course of official duties would be required to take an action or make a decision that would substantially affect the official's financial interests or those of an associated business must

    •    prepare a written statement describing the potential conflict or fill out a potential conflict of interest notice; and

    •    give the written document to the official's immediate superior or, for conflicts involving members of the legislature or governing bodies of metropolitan governmental units, to the presiding officer of the body of service.

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Again, it is not apparent if Omar helping obtain the funding for her sister‘s center violated this, especially since we don’t know if she did notify the proper officials about her connection to Noor. But it might be interesting to investigate.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

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HEALTHCARE ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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