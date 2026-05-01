The Morning Briefing: It's 'International Remind the Commies That They're Morons' Day

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ghennysqwyll felt that a better explanation was owed for how the Swedes got so into meatballs.

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Let's do some quick commie bashing and head into the weekend.

Anyone who has been reading me for a while knows that I have some words that I use interchangeably, like communism and socialism. Or Hakeem Jeffries and idiot. We'll be focusing on the first two for the purposes of our discussion today.

Without paying any real attention to the date yesterday, I wrote a column about Hollywood, capitalism, and socialism. I must have had May Day on the mind. It's about the fact that, in a less-than-perfect American free market, the entertainment industry is one of the freest examples that we have. Sadly, the Hollywood elites who reap the greatest benefits from this system all tend to be champions of socialist policies and politicians.

I discussed rich people who can afford to be "socialism fetishists." Today is a big day for them. It's a big day for a lot of the worst people in America. This is from a May Day preview post that Athena wrote a couple of days ago:

Sure, a leftist hate-inspired lunatic just tried to shoot President Trump (again), but the awful people in Indivisible, the ACLU, the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), assorted unions, and other radical leftists have already printed their signs and made their plans for this Friday. It’s May Day, doncha know, a date long polluted by Marxist agitation in Europe, whose American counterparts are attempting to normalize it in the United States. May Day (May 1) was once a bright, fun, merry celebration of warmer weather and the beginning of the growing season. Maidens wore floral crowns, people danced around the maypole, weaving intricate patterns with its colorful ribbons, and there was music, feasting on seasonal foods, and merrymaking. Then the Marxists got involved. Brittanica tells us May Day is a “day commemorating the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labor movement, also called International Workers’ Day.”

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Because commies ruin everything, the word "workers" is forever tainted since they tried to make it their own. All of the "commemorating" that will be going on today is being organized by people who are far more well off than any of the workers they are pretending to care about. A good many of them are the aforementioned fetishists.

Any workers marches in New York City should be pretty lit now that they have one of their own installed in Gracie Mansion. What's going on in the Big Apple is the most painful of reminders that communism has always been a threat to the United States of America and that too many people overlooked it. Joe McCarthy was right and he was excoriated for it. In fact, those Hollywood free market fans I mentioned earlier still work in digs at McCarthy in movie and television scripts.

As Athena notes in her post, teachers' unions are big May Day fans. There's a reason I continually refer to them as evil. Early last week I wrote a column about the need to dismantle the Department of Education or face one-party (commie-esque) rule by the Dems. In it, I said that the teachers' unions "are powerful political lobbies that are integral to the Democrats' one-party rule plans."

All of the people who are involved in May Day "commemorating" are bad for America. If I were still in the activist game, I might organize May 1 counter-rallies and call it all "Joe McCarthy Day." As soon as I typed that, I liked the idea even more than when it was just in my head.

Maybe next year. Have a great weekend.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let's begin with this from Will:

You wrote something in response to an email that is important. Regarding Brandon Gill, you said, "It's nice to see a young, new member of Congress who hasn't been tainted by the Swampy urge to do nothing more than social climb." What's important is that, to beat the Swamp, we need to change the culture of Congress so that the younger generation of politicians is not infected by the older generation of swampy creatures. Is this possible? I don't know, but the Swamp can't be beaten unless there is a return to "public service" as actual service.

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I would love to see a wholesale culture shift not just in the GOP, but all of Congress. We live in a representative republic where our representatives are only concerned with their self-interests. That's not sustainable. Brandon Gill does offer a glimpse of a brighter future. Let's hope he stays the way he is and has a very successful career.

Ron J. wants to lodge a complaint:

Sorry Kruiser, your Sine Qua Non Sequitur is just a word salad worse than Kamala's. I do enjoy the remainder of your commentaries! Kruise on!

You must be new here. We dealt with the SQNS haters years ago. Kamala? Really? Yeah, you're new here.

Danny H. writes:

Hi, writing from beautiful Florida again, here's a short email like you prefer-the Virginia Governor looks like Edgar Winter-I'm sure your comedic genius can come up with something funny to say about it. Keep up the great work.

I have frequently called Spanberger a wraith, but I like the Edgar Winter comparison. She's a lifelong lefty politician, so I'm sure she's offered her voters a free ride on many occasions.

Roger R. weighs in with this:

So THANKS! I got informed today was 'Denim Day' when bringing myself up to Warp speed this morning and wondered if that was National, Regional or Local, but sadly it remained a mystery. However I did look up the definition of Denim right on the old internet and it said; Denim Warp-faced textile It seems to me it would be more festive to have an official 'Warp-faced Textile Day', but maybe that's just me. Keep up the great work Kruiser.

I am not sure what just happened there Roger, but I do like your style. I have no idea how old you are, but it seems like you're the type of person I would bump into back when I first hit the road in the '80s and not have any clear memories of.

We'll finish with this from Friend of the Briefing Gail:

I’m with you, Stephen, desperate for a mental health break after this roller coaster week of Dachau memories, SupCourt MAGA victories and hearing out-loud, unbearable abortion descriptions. — Without guilt, I’m remembering the two times I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe. First, reading PJ O’Rourke’s “Holidays in Hell.” Second, listening to a nighttime radio talk show where callers just recited joke punchlines one after another. My contribution was “Because they taste funny.”

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Gail, do you know Roger? Also, see me live and you'll laugh harder.

Thank you all for the strong finish to the week. I promise that I will keep up the great work!

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Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/30/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: MS Now

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: New York Times

Radio: BBC

New Media: John Fredericks Media



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Breitbart

Radio: BBC



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

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8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

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10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

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THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Villages, Florida

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3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Event with Seniors

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THE PRESIDENT departs The Villages, Florida en route Palm Beach, Florida

The Villages, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches Dinner

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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