Townhall's Larry O’Connor Brings His Conservative Perspective to a National Morning Radio Audience

I’ve got big news for the Townhall Media family. One of our own, Larry O’Connor, is taking over Salem Media’s 6-9 a.m. weekday radio time slot beginning Monday, May 4. Under this deal, O’Connor’s show will air nationwide on the Salem Radio Network and on the Salem News Channel.

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“For over a decade, O’Connor has been a television and radio staple, particularly via the influential WMAL radio station from which he’s helmed his namesake O’Connor and Company show,” reports the Washington Reporter.

“I love it when a plan comes together," Townhall Media’s publisher, Jonathan Garthwaite, said. “From his desk at Townhall, plus radio, TV, and podcast studios, Larry is a unique triple threat of news, influence, and personality.”

"Having worked with Larry for over 10 years, he is one of the most important and impressive voices of the conservative movement, and finally bringing his tremendous morning show national, tied with our work at Townhall Media, will only make that more true as we fight to save America," said Storm Paglia, vice president of news & operations at Townhall Media.

Full disclosure: PJ Media is part of the Townhall Media family, and Salem Media is our parent company.

Salem Media said in a statement:

For more than a decade, O’Connor has been at the center of the political conversation in Washington, with a daily radio show and podcast followed by lawmakers, White House staff, media figures, and political insiders. In this expanded role, he will help set the tone for the day’s news across Salem’s platforms, delivering timely analysis, impactful interviews, and sharp commentary to a growing national audience. By aligning O’Connor’s leadership role at Townhall.com with his national radio and television presence—and his growing digital footprint—Salem is further strengthening its integrated, cross-platform content strategy. This move positions O’Connor at the forefront of conservative political discourse while reinforcing Salem Media’s role as a leading destination for news, commentary, and influential voices.

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O’Connor will do three hours of live radio every morning and continue to stream his Townhall show, LARRY, afterward. Between that and running the ship at Townhall, O’Connor is downright superhuman.

“We’re excited to bring O’Connor & Company to a broader national audience while maintaining the strong foundation and audience connection the show has built in Washington,” O’Connor said. “At the same time, we’re building the future of media across radio, streaming, and digital platforms with Townhall and the Salem News Channel. Salem’s integrated vision aligns perfectly with my work across platforms, including my daily streaming show LARRY, and makes this an incredibly exciting next chapter. I’m also thrilled that my longtime collaborator and executive producer, Heather Hunter, will continue with the program as we expand nationwide.”

If you’ve ever listened to, watched, read, or interacted with O’Connor, you know what to expect. He brings sharp analysis of national and international events with a solid conservative perspective and irreverent humor. And he’s taking it to an even wider audience. I’m looking forward to hearing what O’Connor has to offer, and who knows? You might even hear some of your favorite PJ Media voices on his show.

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"Larry is the go-to media voice for the people shaping policy in our nation's capital,” said Phil Boyce, Salem Media’s senior vice president of content. He's built a show insiders rely on and an audience that cares deeply about the direction of the country. We're proud to expand that success across our national lineup, leading the conversation every morning across America."

Stories like this are a reminder that the conservative media ecosystem is growing because readers, listeners, and viewers are hungry for voices they can trust. PJ Media is proud to be part of that fight every day.

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