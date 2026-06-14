Bakari Sellers Calls Elon Musk a White Supremacist, and All Hell Breaks Loose

A CNN panel meant to discuss extraordinary wealth lurched far off the rails Friday night when one commentator went into full-on slander mode on Elon Musk, who became the world’s first trillionaire this week. He’s been getting attacked from the left for his success because that’s what the left does.

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Well, that and fantasize about spending other people’s money, which is exactly what CNN contributor Cari Champion started with.

"If you spent a million dollars every single day, it would take you more than 2700 years to spend a trillion dollars," Champion said. "What you could effectively do with a trillion dollars is get rid of global poverty. You could end world hunger, you could cure major diseases like malaria, and you could completely transition the global energy sector to renewables. The fact that he has this type of money only tells me that his power will be more prevalent and that I could not — I cannot guarantee someone like this man would use his power for good."

Then Bakari Sellers took things further. After blaming Elon Musk's influence for USAID cuts that he claimed killed thousands of women and children, Sellers leveled a charge that sent the panel into a frenzy: "Elon Musk is a white supremacist who believes in things like the —"

Criminal defense attorney Arthur Aidala jumped in. "Oh, boy," Aidala said.

"I wasn't even finished a sentence," Sellers shot back.

Scott Jennings had a warning ready for Sellers. "You may need a lawyer when this is over," he quipped.

Sellers pressed on. Musk "believes in things like the Great Replacement Theory," he said.

But Aidala pushed back hard. "Considering we have about 12 defamation cases in my office right now," he said, "before you start throwing things around like someone's a white supremacist — I would win that case."

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ICYMI: This Scott Jennings Joke on CNN Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See All Week

He’s right. Democrats and the media often label mainstream conservative arguments about immigration and electoral incentives as “great replacement theory” and imply racism, but it’s not like Democrats haven’t made the very argument that, because of declining birth rates, the United States needed immigration to sustain population growth and the workforce.

“We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a good future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in 2022.

WTF, Chuck Schumer just blatantly ADMITTED the Democrats' sinister plan to replace American voters with illegals:



"Our ULTIMATE GOAL? Get citizenship for ALL 11 million, or however many undocumented there are!"



TRANSLATION: Replacement Theory isn't a conspiracy theory any… pic.twitter.com/czuO6iK4Tt — Woke_Resistance (@tyranny_stop) February 6, 2026

But I digress.

In fact, Jennings cut through the whole exercise with a few pointed questions. "I've been listening to liberals count and spend Elon's money for him," Jennings said. "This envy, jealousy, hatred of success. Why is it immoral? Why is it wrong for somebody in our system — our capitalist system, in the greatest nation on earth, to go out and build a company — build companies, build technologies, go into space, aim to go put a colony on Mars, give internet to half the world. All the things he's doing. Why is any of this wrong or bad? Why would we want to discourage entrepreneurship? Why would we want to discourage anybody building anything? That is the nature of it."

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Here we go again: Bakari Sellers goes on Abby Phillip’s show and calls Elon a white supremacist.



Attorney Arthur Aidala says “oh boy,” suggests he’s opening himself up to a defamation case, and mentions Platner.



Phillip defends Sellers by saying people have come on the show and… https://t.co/LJz2rKGxZ1 pic.twitter.com/RKVFNITz6j — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2026

The truth is that the radical left cannot stand success, so they attack the super wealthy and slander them as evil people. Sellers threw the white supremacist label at Musk on CNN without a single piece of evidence to back it up, and the network let it ride. That tells you everything you need to know.

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