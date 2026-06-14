Spencer Pratt Says He and Mayor Bass’ Brother Are Suing Karen Bass

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing a lawsuit against her city administration from her own brother over the Palisades fire, which critics argue was greatly exacerbated by her policies, and Bass's former mayoral rival, Spencer Pratt, says he and Kenneth Bass are joining forces.

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A roller coaster week saw sketchy ballot drops edging Pratt out of the L.A. mayoral race, an apparent arson attack on Pratt’s office, and Pratt’s fiery video promising to expose major criminal corruption from Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman. Then on Sunday, Pratt made the following interesting claim:

I am proud to be teaming up with Karen Bass' brother in suing his sister for her reckless negligence that led to the destruction of our homes. I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn't too awks. I know ours hasn't been the same since last year... pic.twitter.com/d8YyGjJ775 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 14, 2026

Pratt had previously sued Bass’s Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in a separate suit. The New York Post reported Pratt has not officially joined Kenneth Bass’s lawsuit yet, making it unclear if they will be joining their lawsuits in court, combining the two, or if Pratt was referring to a sort of joint public campaign to expose Karen Bass that will also include the two lawsuits.

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The Post explained:

Kenneth, the mayor’s 78-year-old brother, and his wife, Cindy, joined a class-action lawsuit filed May 18, 2026, against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over losses stemming from the Jan. 7, 2025, Palisades Fire. The couple alleges their Malibu home was a “total burn down” and says they suffered smoke inhalation, emotional distress and other damages as a result of the wildfire, which killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of properties.

Not only was the Palisades Fire arson, caused by a deranged leftist, but texts released last fall show that L.A. Fire Department top brass knew the Lachman Fire wasn’t out when they ordered firemen to leave the scene. Bass knew there was a serious risk of fire when she left the country just before the 2025 fires broke out, yet she rushed to Ghana. California Democrats had refused to store vast quantities of rainwater and river water or take basic fire prevention precautions because that interfered with their climate alarmist agenda. Bass had slashed the L.A. Fire Department’s budget, as well.

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Besides her pre-fire failures, Bass also slow-rolled the rebuild, which in many areas has not even begun to occur. A few months after the January 2025 fire, Bass had only approved five permits for rebuilding. By February 2026, the Trump administration was stepping in with an executive order to cut red tape because the rebuild was still stagnating in inaction.

Pratt’s house is still a heap of ruin:

Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don’t need a U-Haul…I have nothing left to pack 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eAHqKiBJaI — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 10, 2026

It will be fascinating to see how Pratt’s and Kenneth Bass’s lawsuits play out and what Pratt meant by his rather mysterious announcement.

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