Trump Identified Woke Cali’s Water Problem Before the Fire

Donald Trump has slammed California Democrats and their woke policies that worsened the Los Angeles wildfires, but months before the fires even started, back in October, Trump and Joe Rogan agreed that the situation in Commiefornia was highly “dangerous.”

Advertisement

Trump is not wrong when he says that as far back as 2016 and again in 2020, he had a solution for the lack of water and tinderbox forests in Southern California. When he appeared on the “Joe Rogan Experience” in October 2024, the then-presidential candidate explained how climate alarmist California Democrats waste millions of gallons of water every year, supposedly in order to save a fish that is considered already effectively extinct.

Referring back to his first term in office, Trump described his dealings with California authorities. “They said, ‘We have no water.’ I said, ‘Do you have a drought?’ ‘No, we don't have a drought.’ I said, ‘Why did you have no water?’ Because the water isn't allowed to flow down.” Water that could have saved human lives is wasted on preserving tiny fish.

Here is Trump on Rogan 2 months ago explaining how California wastes millions of gallons of water diverting it to the Pacific and that their poor forest management will lead to dangerous fires pic.twitter.com/4gZKyoLCun — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2025

For Our VIPs: Democrat Policies Hurt the Very People Dems Claim to Help

Advertisement

Trump told Rogan, “It's got a natural flow from Canada all the way up north, more water than they could ever use and in order to protect a tiny little fish [the delta smelt], the water up north gets routed into the Pacific Ocean, millions and millions of gallons of water gets poured. I could have water for all of that land, water for your [California's] forests. You know your forests are dry as a bone, okay?” The now-president-elect has threatened to cut off wildfire aid to Gavin Newsom’s California unless Newsom does not pull the same nonsense he did last time in blocking Trump‘s water plans.

Rogan described the situation in California as “dangerous.” Trump endorsed that term. “Not only dangerous, billions of dollars a year they spend on forest fires. And you know, there's a case with the environment. They're not allowed to rake their forests, because they're not allowed to touch it, and all they have to do is clean their forest, meaning rake it up, get rid of the leaves, get rid of, you know, leaves that are sitting there for five years, and… the trees that have fallen.”

There are of course a number of factors feeding into the current fiery catastrophe, including L.A. Mayor Karen Bass slashing the fire department’s budget, not building reservoirs or already-funded water storage projects to store spring rainfall, overspending on DEI initiatives, and climate alarmism rejecting fire prevention in forests. But undoubtedly the vast quantities of water poured into the Pacific Ocean to protect little fishies would have helped contain the raging fires.

Advertisement

At least five people have been killed, a hundred thousand evacuated, and the loss of property is staggering, reportedly the worst such fire in Los Angeles history. Historic landmarks, beautiful homes, iconic restaurants, and Olympic medals have gone up in smoke. But Gavin Newsom saved some smelt and is happily planning a “zero emission” climate alarmist rail project. Welcome to the People’s Republic of California.