Fiery Spencer Pratt Says That If L.A. Dems Want Him Gone, ‘You’re Gonna Have to Kill Me’

“IT IS WAR,” Spencer Pratt shouted at the camera in a bombshell new video, promising to bring evidence against the two corrupt Democrat candidates who shouldered him out of the Los Angeles mayoral race. And if he is correct about the evidence, the FBI will be looking into Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

Advertisement

Pratt, who was set to go to a runoff against Bass until a series of statistically improbable drops days after the election suddenly put socialist Raman ahead, said he is not done taking on the corrupt machine in his home city. “Listen, I spent a lot of time slaying everybody. I've ridiculed everyone on the roster, and I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, I'd like to take the chance to apologize.” Here he switched to a clip of boxer Conor McGregor yelling “to absolutely nobody!”

Saving LA - Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

Pratt exclaimed, “You think you can get rid of me that easily? I know a lot of dimwitted jerks thought I was in this for a grift, that I was gonna roll up and leave town if I didn't get into City Hall. Hey, morons, I didn't get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed. You enjoy your worthless meetings in City Hall.”

He will “be lighting you [Bass and Raman] up every single day, and now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers,” Pratt stated frankly. “I don't have campaign laws hamstringing me now. It's war. It's zero hour for Los Angeles. Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between dumb and dumber. That's not a choice. That's the machine protecting the machine, and now every problem that plagues Los Angeles because of these two corrupt communists is going to accelerate, and the city will tumble headlong into the abyss.”

Advertisement

Pratt revealed that numerous “major developers, hoteliers, business owners, and entrepreneurs have been texting me, saying they're packing up and leaving town. More of your favorite restaurants will be shuttering. That means less tax revenue. That means the city has to cut services, more potholes, less firefighters, less police patrols, more criminals, more drug addicts terrorizing your communities.”

In other words, if the Palisades Fire was horrific, the next major one will be even worse. Bass and Raman have no accomplishments, only failures. The only things they are good at are redistributing wealth and ruining other people for their own benefit.

Pratt warned, "You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city. Look at this place already. Weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, feces, burned up dogs, burned down pounds, abandoned storefronts. This city is a mess, and you're about to reward the arsonist who torched the place with four more years of destruction?”

Related and Key Information: L.A. Homeless Say They Got $2-$5 to Vote for Bass, Describe Regular Vote Harvests

Despite the likely stolen and certainly rigged election, Pratt said, “My goal hasn't changed. I've been laser focused on stopping these comedy animals, and I will stop them. If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait. We have some recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame. I was saving it for the general election. Go ahead and pick your demon, certify your choice, and then you get to see it. So, Karen, Nithya, ask yourself, is it possible that one of your employees may have a recording of you doing or saying something that would force you to resign in disgrace?”

Advertisement

He mockingly told his opponents he hoped they would sleep well at night knowing that he could expose them, and then mentioned how many of his family, friends, and neighbors cannot sleep well because of the cesspool that Los Angeles has become. “Angelenos have been struggling for years now, all while corrupt politicians and fraudulent NGOs profited off the misery and fleeced us for the tax dollars,” Pratt ended. “Well, now we're flipping the script. I want all of you awake at night sweating and worried about 5:00 a.m. [men] in FBI blazers busting in the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you, they're coming. You think your election was gonna stop me? If you wanna stop me,” and he closed on a movie clip, “You’re gonna have to f***ing kill me!!”

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a surge of Democrat crime, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.