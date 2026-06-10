L.A. Homeless Say They Got $2-$5 to Vote for Bass, Describe Regular Vote Harvests

Multiple homeless people on Skid Row frankly admitted to an undercover reporter to receiving money to vote for Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and said ballot harvesters regularly come to search for votes.

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The California Post obtained videos of multiple homeless people in an infamous Los Angeles homeless encampment who said they accepted anywhere from two dollars to five dollars to vote for Karen Bass, and that ballot harvesters come down multiple times a week to bribe homeless people to vote for their favored candidates, which, in this election, was either Democrat Bass or socialist Nithya Raman. The one homeless woman who took only two dollars to fill out a ballot didn’t even remember what the last name of the candidate for whom she voted was, simply referring to her as “Karen.” The videos, of course, call into question the already highly suspicious L.A. mayoral race "results," where Democrats managed to squeeze registered Republican Spencer Pratt out of the runoff after a week of counting.

"A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday.."



43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before...?



Probably nothing. 🤷 https://t.co/W2E3k6PHyR pic.twitter.com/ZfzHCy9enb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

The person filming the videos asked one homeless woman, “They told you to vote for Karen?” The response was, “Yeah, I had to sign the little thing,” apparently meaning the ballot. “And how much they pay you?” he asked. The woman, who seemed much the worse for the wear for drugs, fidgeted and said, “It was like, two bucks.”

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Skid Row homeless claim they’ve been paid to vote for Karen Bass and Nithya Raman https://t.co/bElx1nmQM2 pic.twitter.com/cQ7dvgR59r — California Post (@californiapost) June 10, 2026

A conversation with another homeless woman proceeded as follows:

"And then, did they come down here and try and pay you to vote?" "Yes." "Oh, on a ballot?" "Yes." "They just -- how much they pay you?" "Five dollars." "...They said, here, come and vote for these candidates." "Yes, sir."

That woman also voted for Bass.

For Our VIPs: L.A. Socialist Who ‘Beat’ Pratt Gave Grant to Shelter Implicated in Election Fraud

The videotaper also talked to a homeless man. “They tell you to vote for Karen or Nithya? Or they just really just tell you about Karen Bass, huh?" The homeless man replied, "They really just promoted her, man. They give you an optionable choice, but they tell you who they want you to vote for." The videotaper answered, "Oh they tell you who you want to vote for, so, like, oh, we'll give you $2, and you gotta vote for one of these people."

The homeless man replied, "Well, you know, I'm a... I'm a, a barterer, man, so I got four bucks." "You're like, oh, give me four bucks, and I'll do it." The homeless man agreed without hesitation: "Yeah, why not?"

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The videotaper also asked, "So they do this for everybody out here?" Both of the homeless women said yes, and the one who received $5 for voting said, "[They come] probably, like, three times a week" to harvest ballots. The homeless man likewise confirmed that ballot harvesters come down and bribe anyone registered to vote.

These videos come after the California Post reported finding 7,600 homeless voters registered to shelters across the city of Los Angeles, including one that received a sizable grant from Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

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