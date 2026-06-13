Spencer Pratt Blames ‘Arsonists’ for His Office Fire

Spencer Pratt, the registered Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate who was heading for a runoff until loads of questionable ballots surfaced days after the election, says that the fire this week at his office was no accident.

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The fire, which occurred at Pratt’s crystals company office in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday afternoon, is under investigation for “suspicious” circumstances, and Pratt himself certainly believes that it was the result of deliberate action:

The El Segundo Times were very eager to dox where my children sleep; they thought that was newsworthy. Have they reported on the arsonists who set fire to my office in the middle of my election? pic.twitter.com/fZZfB6RhNk — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 13, 2026

The New York Post reported:

The Los Angeles mayoral candidate confirmed that the office, located inside the Highlands Circle complex at 1515 Palisades Dr., belonged to him. The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson Unit was notified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related: L.A. Homeless Say They Got $2-$5 to Vote for Bass, Describe Regular Vote Harvests

Pratt told the Post, “I want to be careful to not compromise an arson investigation, but this incident is very suspicious.” He added, “I will wait for the investigators to make public the details, but this was no accident, and the timing of this…on the heels of all of the contentious election tomfoolery of the last two weeks, it is very suspect, indeed.”

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On Friday, Pratt released a video declaring that he would not accept the suspicious election results without putting in another fight. He announced that he had dirt on Democrat Mayor Karen Bass and socialist Councilwoman Nithya Raman so serious that he anticipated the FBI would be investigating them once he released it. “It's war. It's zero hour for Los Angeles,” he shouted.

And he ended his video with a statement that transitioned into a movie line: “Well, now we're flipping the script. I want all of you awake at night sweating and worried about 5:00 a.m. [men] in FBI blazers busting in the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you, they're coming. You think your election was gonna stop me? If you wanna stop me, ‘You’re gonna have to f*****g kill me!!’” Perhaps the video was partly defiant against whomever the arsonists were. But since it seems someone is out to hurt him, if not kill him, Pratt certainly needs to watch his back.

Saving LA - Phase III pic.twitter.com/9n9wv1tonZ — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 12, 2026

Under the rule of Bass and Raman and their fellow Dems, a massive fire that disastrous decision-making from politicians fueled burned down a huge part of the city’s residential areas, while government corruption and misuse of taxpayer funds have gone completely out of control. “Weeds growing from every crack and crevice, graffiti over every square inch of public space, garbage, drugs, feces, burned up dogs, burned down pounds, abandoned storefronts,” as Pratt said.

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Thousands and thousands of Spencer Pratt voters got signature rejection notices, even though their signatures have been on file for YEARS.



Well, between this and buying votes, we now know how they cheated, screwed Spencer, and screwed us. pic.twitter.com/Le87bocXld — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) June 11, 2026

Spencer Pratt is a true warrior, but if there is one thing California Democrats hate, it’s a Republican with fighting spirit.

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