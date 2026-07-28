The DSA and Its Revolution of Nihilism

Historically illiterate leftists love to call conservatives fascists and Nazis. We know this. They do this, all the while promulgating ideologies that promote the killing of the unborn and the infirm, sometimes the depressed. They do this while advancing policies and movements that now openly attack the Jews.

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Their actual knowledge of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis is most often limited to a handful of incongruous bumper-sticker messaging themes:

Hitler was a fascist, therefore he was on the right.

Hitler was an autocrat and a dictator, therefore he was a fascist.

Hitler was a racist, therefore conservatives are racist.

With the emergence of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in this year’s midterm election cycle, at some point, even leftists are going to be forced to confront what they don’t know about history, and about Hitler, the Nazis, socialism, and fascism.

Why?

Because the entire left is a walking, and too often a marching set of contradictions. Sooner or later, those conflicting factions within the leftist movement are going to confront each other. But if what we’re seeing is any indication, it won’t be so much of a confrontation. Instead, it will be more like a preemptive, appeasing, submissive surrender on the part of the establishment. The DSA and its allies will figuratively and literally march into town (Washington, D.C.) uncontested.

The most dominant people and factions within the DSA are the overt communists and radical Islamists, as personified in none other than New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his friends. In order to make it in Democrat politics on the national stage right now, you have to win their favor. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) knows this. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) knows this. And so does yesterday’s new rising star, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

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They’re all trying to appease this very aggressive group of openly anti-American and anti-democratic invaders to their party and the American political process, hoping to harness that energy for their own purposes.

In the process, the DSA and its operatives are steamrolling the Democrat party on their way to trying to take control of the United States in ways no leftist until now has imagined.

In 1938, a former high-ranking member of the actual Nazi party in Germany named Hermann Rauschning wrote a book called The Revolution of Nihilism: Warning to the West. By then, Rauschning had already broken with the Nazi party.

The former president of the Danzig Senate became disillusioned with Hitler and the Nazis, and all that they were coming to stand for. He decided to quit the Nazi party in 1934 and flee Germany. He later settled in America in 1941, and he became a U.S. citizen in 1942.

The main thrust of Rauschning’s argument was that national socialism is not a coherent ideology, but rather a “permanent revolution,” which is driven by the pursuit of power in its most pure and unabashed form to benefit only those in power.

It’s the nuclear bomb of all political and philosophical thought – total destructive nihilism. Morality does not exist; there is no such thing as right or wrong, only what you want and what you need to do to get what you want. There is no truth; truth is a subjective thing. There can be “my truth” or “your truth,” but there is no universal truth. Nihilists reject all traditional political, social, and religious authorities and institutions, including the government and the governance structure itself.

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This all comes to serve the quest for absolute power. Nothing else matters, not your freedoms, not your very life.

That’s how Rauschning rightly saw Hitler and his Nazi comrades and followers. In 1938 and before that, Rauschning could see what the Nazis’ were about to attempt, and he tried to warn people. He saw the coming campaign to try to sweep away European civilization as it was known until that time and replace it with Hitler’s vision of utopia. That vision came to involve the “ethnic cleansing” that we now know as the Holocaust, and so much more mass murder.

In his book, Rauschning wrote that it’s a mistake to think in terms of a Nazi or national socialist totalitarian state or a classless society. Rather, it’s more accurate to think in terms of “a machinery of absolute dominion, recognizing independence in no sphere at all, not even in the private life of the individual.”

The great paradox of this revolution is that its lack of principle is one of the main secrets of its effectiveness. It is its strength; it is precisely in this characteristic that the actual revolutionary power of the movement lies, and its character of a ‘permanent revolution,’ impossible to bring to a close, he wrote.

In the end, Rauschning warned that, “It is the essential task of every revolution to produce a tabula rasa, to make a clean sweep of the past political forces; but the nihilist revolution of National Socialism sets out to destroy everything that it cannot itself take over and convert to its own pattern.”

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Fittingly, that brings us to the DSA and its current unfriendly takeover of the Democrat Party. This is just the coming-out party for its nihilist revolution.

If Rauschning were here to see the world as it is today, there are many things he would not recognize, but this — this he would see very clearly. The current DSA nihilist revolution is the same thing he warned about as the Nazis rose to power in 1930s Germany.

The fact that the DSA is so cohesively aligned with radical Islam is hardly a coincidence. “Coexistence” is a fiction to radical Islam. The shared goals of the DSA and radical Islam are total domination and replacement of all existing religious, political, and democratic governance.

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Jews are attacked physically and rhetorically, and in certain quarters, it’s now fashionable. To social signal on the left these days, you have to practically proclaim your antisemitism. Similarly, Catholic churches in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere are being burned to the ground.

This is an alliance of convenience, and perhaps more than that, where the DSA and radical Islam share opposition to the United States and its institutions.

They are promoting antisemitism, racism, and intolerance, all in the name of "justice," "fairness," and "tolerance" in such a way that would boggle the mind of George Orwell himself. The inconsistencies, the hypocrisies, the double standards are the point, not a flaw, in the DSA’s thinking or messaging. They send the message that truth does not matter, that right or wrong do not matter, that all that matters is that they win dominance over the rest of us. They want us to know that. No secrets here.

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As the DSA and its candidates make their appeal to voters, they may try to game the system or sugarcoat things when convenient. The DSA needs to lock down the Democrat Party first. Then it will tackle the country. But make no mistake, this is a DSA nihilist revolution, and 2026 is just the beginning.

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