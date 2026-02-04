Homes Burned, Permits Stalled: Trump Steps Up Where Newsom and Bass Failed

Anybody waiting in a grocery store line while their ice cream melts knows frustration. Shopping carts stand ready, but only one cashier works while managers bicker in the back.

On a much larger and worse scale, families in Los Angeles who lost their homes to wildfires feel that pain every day. Permits, insurance, and builders wait unused while local officials continue to drag their feet.

President Donald Trump refuses to let heartless bureaucracy leave people homeless any longer. His bold executive order cuts through the mess, showing genuine compassion by speeding up the rebuilding of thousands of suffering families' homes.

Last week, the president signed an executive order that the White House promised would allow homeowners to rebuild without contending with “unnecessary, duplicative, or obstructive” requirements. The plan is to allow federal loan recipients to “self-certify” that they meet all state and local building requirements if their permits aren't approved within 60 days. State and local officials maintain permits are being approved in a timely manner. They questioned whether the Trump administration can legally take over the permitting process and said they have received little to no information about how the new process is to work. Trump's goal is to help homeowners cut through bureaucratic red tape and “tear through every single obstacle” that's slowing rebuilding, said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, whom Trump tapped to oversee the effort.

Trump Steps In Where California Fails

Trump's executive order directs federal agencies to override slow state and local permits when delays drag on for far too long. Homeowners and builders can self-certify compliance with federal standards if local officials don't act within 60 days. FEMA and the Small Business Administration gained the power to bypass regulatory roadblocks that have stalled recovery since the January 2025 wildfires.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is leading the charge and visited Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to take faster action and hold real accountability, not more empty promises or committee meetings.

“Our conversations with Mayor Bass and Supervisor Barger about accelerating the rebuilding process in Los Angeles were productive. We discussed a variety of ways to clear a path to rebuilding, which includes advancing efficient and expeditious permitting for thousands of residents as one of many top priorities. Administrator Loeffler and I, on behalf of President Trump, asked these local elected officials to join us in this urgent effort, and I am hopeful great progress will be made in the days and weeks ahead. Many LA residents lost everything in these fires. It’s well past time to clear any remaining hurdles that have been adding to an already painful experience. I look forward to working with Mayor Bass and Supervisor Barger to delivering the much-needed relief the citizens of Los Angeles have been calling for,” said Administrator Zeldin. “Since Day One, President Trump has surged billions in resources to support the Los Angeles wildfire recovery effort, including $3.2 billion across 12,000 SBA loans to help residents rebuild,” said Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “One year later, thousands of families and small business owners are now suffering from a second disaster, which is the local permitting process that has prevented them from accessing these funds to rebuild their homes and livelihoods. While SBA borrowers can now bypass the massive permitting delays thanks to President Trump’s executive action, we have extended further federal support to help Mayor Bass clear months-long backlogs – and urged her to join this Administration’s effort to expedite rebuilding.”

Homes Gone, But Paperwork Thrives

The Palisades Fire destroyed nearly 13,000 homes, killing 31 people. Neighborhoods vanished, but permit offices stayed safe. About 2,400 permits cleared county systems, with another 881 under construction.

Thousands of families continue to wait without clear deadlines.

Zeldin highlights permitting delays as the main roadblock, with over 1,000 applications returned to applicants, forcing endless revisions. Families ready to rebuild face months of silence from uncaring local offices. Displaced residents are scattered between hotels and temporary housing while officials continue to deflect responsibility.

California Officials Deflect While Trump Delivers

California Gavin Newsom and Supervisor Kathryn Barger claim that funding, not permits, is the reason for the holdup. Bass denies prioritizing other projects over burned communities.

Those excuses fall flat for homeowners watching Trump achieve in weeks what cold-hearted California leaders ignored for months. Trump's plan keeps safety standards intact; it simply ends the endless waiting, something that matters when families sleep away from their homes while empty lots grow weeds.

The Blame Game No One Buys

California officials play a continual game of dodging responsibility by pointing fingers everywhere but at themselves. Los Angeles fast-tracked fancy developments for years, but now treats family home rebuilds like they're a burden; a hypocrisy that is boiling over for residents who've paid taxes, obeyed laws, and lost everything through no fault of their own.

Trump's move reveals a tough fact: when state and city governments abandon their basic duties, strong federal leadership must step in. Real compassion demands action, not words, especially when kids ask why their rooms remain ashes.

When the Line Finally Moves

Store standards aren't lowered when they open additional checkout lanes; it honors customers' time.

Trump's plan does the same thing; federal power now forces progress where local leaders let stagnation rule.

These families need homes, not speeches! Trump opened the lanes, while hapless officials in Sacramento and Los Angeles still clutch their clipboards.

