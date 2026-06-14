BREAKING: Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran Is Complete

Matt Margolis | 6:45 PM on June 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran had been finalized, immediately lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

Advertisement

The region that has defined American foreign policy anxiety for decades just changed dramatically — and it happened on Trump's watch.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on Truth Social, offering "congratulations to all!" He followed that up by authorizing what he called the "toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz" alongside the simultaneous removal of the naval blockade. Then, in classic Trump fashion, he added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the deal in a statement of his own. He announced that "the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED" after what he described as “intensive talks.”

He continued, “We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.”

A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, with mediators facilitating preliminary technical meetings this week to lay the groundwork.

Advertisement

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the deal from Tehran's side, saying an immediate and permanent halt to war and military operations — including in Lebanon — would begin Sunday. He also made clear that Iran would respond if the other side violates its commitments and that the next phase of negotiations hinges on Iranian assets being unfrozen.

ICYMI: A New Study Just Confirmed the Left's Worst-Kept Secret

Make no mistake about it, Tehran is going to test the limits of this thing. That's what Iran does. But the framework is there, and the verification mechanisms matter.

Vice President JD Vance laid out the significance on Sunday on Fox News.

"Three things that I think are important for the American people just to appreciate about what this deal does for all of us as Americans," Vance said. "Number one, this is the immediate opening of the Straits of Hormuz and, of course, the lifting of the naval blockade that we've had on Iran along with it. The number two thing that it means is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and not just pursue a nuclear weapon, but procure or try to buy a nuclear weapon as well that's built into this agreement."

The third element, Vance explained, depends on Iranian compliance. Still, the upside is enormous. "If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years," he said. "It's going to end the war. It's going to make the Middle East more investable. It's going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people. This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life and longer than that."

Advertisement

Obviously, there's still work ahead. And there’s reason to be skeptical of Iran because this is a regime with a long history of buying time while running out the clock. But, we aren’t sending them plane-loads of cash in the dark of night, or giving them a path to nuclear weapons, as Barack Obama did.

And that’s the key here. Trump built in verification. Vance was explicit that the benefits flow only if Iran delivers. The approach is trust nothing, verify everything, and tie every concession to compliance. That's exactly the kind of deal the Obama-era Iran agreement was never structured to be.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN QATAR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

A New Study Just Confirmed the Left's Worst-Kept Secret Matt Margolis
Jeffries Just Told America What Democrats Will Do if They Win the House David Manney
Bakari Sellers Calls Elon Musk a White Supremacist, and All Hell Breaks Loose Matt Margolis
The Dirty Little Secret Behind Newspaper Dailies Killing Their Editorial Pages Tim O'Brien
Spencer Pratt Says He and Mayor Bass’ Brother Are Suing Karen Bass Catherine Salgado
Elon Musk and the Politics of Envy Tim O'Brien

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

WATCH: Feral Migrant UK ‘Enforcement Officers’ Threaten to Knock Out Civilian’s Teeth
Arizona School Board Member in Hot Water for… Criticizing Islam
Is It Time for Democrats to Panic About Maine?
Advertisement