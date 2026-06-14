BREAKING: Trump Announces Peace Deal with Iran Is Complete

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran had been finalized, immediately lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

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The region that has defined American foreign policy anxiety for decades just changed dramatically — and it happened on Trump's watch.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote on Truth Social, offering "congratulations to all!" He followed that up by authorizing what he called the "toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz" alongside the simultaneous removal of the naval blockade. Then, in classic Trump fashion, he added, "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the deal in a statement of his own. He announced that "the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED" after what he described as “intensive talks.”

He continued, “We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.”

A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland, with mediators facilitating preliminary technical meetings this week to lay the groundwork.

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Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the deal from Tehran's side, saying an immediate and permanent halt to war and military operations — including in Lebanon — would begin Sunday. He also made clear that Iran would respond if the other side violates its commitments and that the next phase of negotiations hinges on Iranian assets being unfrozen.

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Make no mistake about it, Tehran is going to test the limits of this thing. That's what Iran does. But the framework is there, and the verification mechanisms matter.

Vice President JD Vance laid out the significance on Sunday on Fox News.

"Three things that I think are important for the American people just to appreciate about what this deal does for all of us as Americans," Vance said. "Number one, this is the immediate opening of the Straits of Hormuz and, of course, the lifting of the naval blockade that we've had on Iran along with it. The number two thing that it means is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and not just pursue a nuclear weapon, but procure or try to buy a nuclear weapon as well that's built into this agreement."

The third element, Vance explained, depends on Iranian compliance. Still, the upside is enormous. "If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years," he said. "It's going to end the war. It's going to make the Middle East more investable. It's going to mean a lot of prosperity, lower energy prices for the American people. This region of the world has been a basket case for my entire life and longer than that."

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JUST IN: VP JD Vance reacts to the completion of the U.S.-Iran peace deal, calling it a "big win." pic.twitter.com/sQAFUKIIqK — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

Obviously, there's still work ahead. And there’s reason to be skeptical of Iran because this is a regime with a long history of buying time while running out the clock. But, we aren’t sending them plane-loads of cash in the dark of night, or giving them a path to nuclear weapons, as Barack Obama did.

And that’s the key here. Trump built in verification. Vance was explicit that the benefits flow only if Iran delivers. The approach is trust nothing, verify everything, and tie every concession to compliance. That's exactly the kind of deal the Obama-era Iran agreement was never structured to be.

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