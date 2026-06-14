WATCH: Feral Migrant UK ‘Enforcement Officers’ Threaten to Knock Out Civilian’s Teeth

In a viral video emanating out of the UK, two migrant “enforcement officers” (more on what that means in a moment) are seen threatening to knock out a civilian’s teeth after he begins recording their activities on the street in Harrow.

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Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

Harrow Council, in northwest London, has sacked two employees who were filmed intimidating a man on the street after accusing him of 'messing with our money'. During the minute-long encounter, the two enforcement officers, both wearing hoods over their bright purple jackets and black vests, which are equipped with body-worn cameras, tell the man they are going to 'rip his teeth out'. One of them told him that 'when I'm not in uniform, I'm gonna knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out', before adding: 'I'll come and throw you through the f****** walls.' The enforcement officers even threatened to call the police to Northolt Road in South Harrow because an officer would 'f*** you up'. Footage begins with one of the council workers, wearing the black hood, confronting the member of the public - who was recording the incident - and saying: 'What did you think I was going to do? I don't need to tell you what I was going to do.' The other officer, wearing a red hood, then walks into view and presses a button on his colleague's body-worn video camera, to which the other responds: 'It's off.'…* As he turns off his body camera, the officer tells the man: 'You act like you're trying to mess with our money.** I'm going to show you something right now. 'Come to the alleyway right now, we're gonna show you what time it is. We're gonna show you what time it is bruv. 'We're gonna make sure you can't work no more and earn no money 'cause you're trying to butt in with our money - and bruv, do you know what I do to people like that? Come here now. Let's go.'

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*I don’t necessarily understand the logic of turning off your own bodycams, presumably so that your threats to commit aggravated assault on a civilian are not recorded, only to then issue those threats directly into the camera of the target of your threat, which is clearly in the process of recording you. But no one accused them of being overly bright, which is why they’re glamorized mall security unleashed on the British public.

**The migrant cop seems to suggest they view their job as, above all, farming fine money under the auspices of the state out of British citizens for petty traffic offenses.

Deputized fake migrant UK cops to civilian: 'I'm gonna knock you the f*** out and rip your teeth out'' pic.twitter.com/JFYBQZnjqU — Ben Bartee (@BenBartee) June 14, 2026

Related: Migrant Attempts to Behead Irishman in ‘Systemic Mutilation’ on Belfast Street

The migrants in the video are not actual cops, but rather deputized “enforcement officers” contracted through a private entity called Kingdom Services Group, which functions as a revenue-generation machine for the state by issuing fines for petty offenses.

Continuing:

It is understood the enforcement agents work for Kingdom Services Group and had been contracted by Harrow Council. According to its website, the company provides a 'local authority support' service that is 'committed to helping local authorities create safer, cleaner and more welcoming communities'. It states: 'Our expert team offers tailored environmental enforcement and community safety solutions and strategies that combat environmental crime, reduce anti-social behaviour, and improve community life for your residents.' Kingdom also provides health, training, security, cleaning and recruitment services - and its clients include private healthcare provider Bupa, the NHS, Haringey Council and Tesco. Harrow Council's website states that it has 'partnered' with Kingdom Local Authority Support, who work alongside its enforcement officers to issue fixed penalty notices.

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The pseudo-cops have since been fired, according to a press statement issued on X by Harrow Council.

We are aware of a video circulating in relation to the conduct of two enforcement officers. Swift action was taken as soon as the incident and complaint were raised to us and Kingdom in May, and the individuals involved no longer work for Kingdom. We take any instance of officers deliberately turning off body-worn cameras extremely seriously. Threats of violence towards members of the public are wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

We are aware of a video circulating in relation to the conduct of two enforcement officers. Swift action was taken as soon as the incident and complaint were raised to us and Kingdom in May, and the individuals involved no longer work for Kingdom.



(Continued in comment) — London Borough of Harrow (@harrow_council) June 13, 2026

I could be wrong, but I imagine that threatening to knock civilians’ teeth out in the alleyway after turning your bodycam off on camera is some violation of the penal code — worthy of criminal prosecution rather than mere firing.

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