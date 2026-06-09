Somali Man Attempts to Behead Irishman in ‘Systemic Mutilation’ on Belfast Street

Yesterday evening on a Belfast street, a Somali and suspected migrant, possibly illegal, was videoed yelling foreign gibberish while stabbing an Irishman multiple times in his face, neck, and back in an attempted beheading.

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Several bystanders eventually intervened and forced the Somali knifeman off the victim.

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Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

A 'Somali' man has been arrested after an attempted 'beheading' in Belfast last night. The graphic scenes of violence unfolded outside an apartment block on Kinnaird Avenue, in the north of the city, at around 10.30pm on Monday. Hero bystanders were seen attempting to intervene, with one seen striking the man repeatedly with a hurling stick. Others in the footage wrestled the suspected attacker to the ground. A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his face, neck and back, and is said to be in a 'critical' condition. A man in his 30s, who police say is believed to be Somali, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have declared the attack a 'critical incident' and are urgently investigating, with both men said to live locally.

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Following the release of the footage of the Henry Nowak slaying last week, the UK was already on the brink of perhaps the most violent native unrest since the 2024 Southport riots. It’s unclear how significantly this latest incident will fuel the protests.

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Politicians from across the spectrum have issued their typical boilerplate condemnations of violence, pleas for peace, and cautions against the dissemination of “misinformation” — as they are wont to do when the victim is a native white and the perpetrator an apparent migrant.

Via Telegraph (emphasis added):

Sir Keir Starmer has described the incident as “sickening”, adding: “I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.” Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, has called on authorities to release more information about the suspect, saying: “The public are entitled to the truth.”… John Finucane, the Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, who visited the scene on Tuesday morning, called the attack “appalling”. “This is deeply shocking, there is no place for violence of any kind in our communities,” he added. Gavin Robinson, the DUP leader, urged the police to share all the facts around the incident to combat misinformation about what happened. “This was medieval,” he told the BBC. “This was a systematic mutilation of a human being on the streets of Belfast.”

KIER STARMER: Belfast stabbing was "sickening."



Irish officials and law enforcement have urged the public not to circulate footage of the African migrant, citing concerns of unrest and "misinformation."



PM Keir Starmer called the attack “horrific” and “sickening,” saying he had… pic.twitter.com/OwOQ4pyTw9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

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Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

Of course, when the roles are reversed, in the rare instances that a minority is killed by a white civilian or police officers, all caution is thrown to the wind, and you get these scenes of abject self-flagellation from the rulers of the West, such as when Keir Starmer took photos of himself kneeling after George Floyd’s overdose halfway across the world.

Keir Starmer and his Labour government were quick to take the knee for George Floyd the criminal.



But for Henry Nowak a young British student who was stabbed four times then arrested by police?



Not a single word.



SAY HIS NAME. @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/2RU3Vf50a6 — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) May 22, 2026

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