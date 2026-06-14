Jeffries Just Told America What Democrats Will Do if They Win the House

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) had one clean chance to calm the country. He was asked whether Democrats would move to impeach President Donald Trump if they win control of the House in the midterms.

Advertisement

Jeffries could've said no, but he didn't. His answer was careful, polished, and revealing: Democrats haven't “ruled anything in and ruled anything out” when it comes to accountability.

Then came the softer wrapping. Jeffries talked about affordability, good jobs, housing, healthcare, education, and retirement.

Fine words, needed words, great hand gestures.

Yet the hard word in the answer was impeachment, because he chose not to take it off the table.

The preview lines up with the record. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said after Trump's Iran operation that Congress authorizes war and the president doesn't. Her statement didn't use the “I” word, but her argument fed the same Democratic claim that Trump had crossed constitutional lines. From AOC's press release:

“The American people are once again dragged into a war they did not want by a president who does not care about the long-term consequences of his actions. This war is unlawful. It is unnecessary. And it will be catastrophic. “Just this week, Iran and the United States were negotiating key measures that could have staved off war. The President walked away from these discussions and chose war instead. President Trump flippantly acknowledged the possibility of American casualties, stating “that often happens in war.” “Mr. President: this was not an inevitability. This is a deliberate choice of aggression when diplomacy and security were within reach. Stop lying to the American people. “Violence begets violence. We learned this lesson in Iraq. We learned this lesson in Afghanistan. And we are about to learn it again in Iran. Bombs have yet to create enduring democracies in the region and this will be no different. “In moments of war, our Constitution is unambiguous: Congress authorizes war. The President does not. I will do my part to uphold our Constitution by voting YES on Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie’s War Powers Resolution. Every member of Congress must join us in rejecting this aimless war.”

Advertisement

Other Democrats went straight to the article-writing stage. Short-timer Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) filed H. Res. 939 on Dec. 10, 2025, seeking to impeach President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors. The House voted to table it the next day, 237-140, with 47 members voting present. The party breakdown showed 140 Democrats voting against tabling the resolution and 47 voting present. Only 23 Democrats joined Republicans to stop it.

By April, Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) submitted H. Res. 1155, another impeachment resolution against Trump, and it was referred to the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) had already introduced H. Res. 353 in April 2025, with articles accusing Trump of high crimes and, you guessed it, misdemeanors.

So Jeffries' answer wasn't some accidental stumble on a Sunday show. He knows an outright yes would scare swing voters, and an outright no would anger the party's loudest anti-Trump voices.

Instead, he chose the middle path, which keeps the option alive while sounding like a man focused on groceries.

America has seen what impeachment politics does to Washington. It consumes hearings, cameras, staff, committees, fundraising emails, and months of oxygen. The border gets pushed aside; prices get speeches, energy gets hearing after the fact, and families get told help is coming while Congress replays the same fight under a new date stamp.

Oversight is part of Congress' job; lawful investigations have a place. But impeachment as a governing plan would freeze the country again. If Democrats win the House, they would control gavels, subpoenas, committee calendars, and floor pressure.

Advertisement

Jeffries just refused to promise they won't use that power to put Trump back at the center of every hour.

Voters need to plainly hear him; Democrats say they want to lower costs, but their record says a large part of the caucus wants another impeachment fight.

If they take the House, the country may not get a governing agenda; it may instead get a long, bitter attempt to stop Trump the only way Democrats seem to know how.

PJM VIP members help keep independent conservative reporting alive when Washington would rather bury the truth under spin, process, and noise. Join today and save 60% with promo code FIGHT.