Connecticut Governor Allocates Millions in Taxpayer Cash for TPS Aliens

Almost right after an illegal alien killed an officer and his girlfriend in Connecticut, the governor there proposed allocating millions of dollars for individuals who are now also illegally in the USA after their temporary protected status expired.

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The fact that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has lasted for decades in some cases illustrates how much the system is abused, given that “temporary” is literally in the name. Democrats just like to use TPS to bring in hordes of foreigners who will provide cheap labor and change demographics while never actually obtaining U.S. citizenship. It’s a scam that burdens Americans, costing taxpayer money and jobs, not to mention the fact that some of these TPS holders turn out to be criminals. Connecticut Gov. Edward Lamont (D) is sabotaging Americans to help TPS holders.

It is still a difficult job market for many Americans, particularly for blue-collar male workers, who will be competing for many of the jobs that woke employers give to foreigners like the TPS holders. But Lamont isn’t worried about American job seekers. “Thousands of Connecticut residents are affected by Trump’s decision to end TPS for Haitians, Syrians, and others. Today I asked the legislature for approval to direct $5M from the Federal Cuts Response Fund to support these individuals suddenly losing their work authorization and legal status,” he declared Wednesday.

Proud of his plan to allocate taxpayer money to foreigners who can no longer legally remain in our country, Lamont sniffled, “Many TPS holders have called Connecticut home for years, raising families, building businesses, contributing to our economy, and enriching the fabric of our state. It is shameful that the Trump administration has decided to strip these individuals of their legal status and ability to work, knowing full well their countries of origin are still in the grips of violence and economic collapse.” But TPS was never meant to cover every disaster that could happen at any future time in a country. It can only apply to very specific circumstances, and in the cases of TPS for both Syrians and Haitians, those circumstances no longer exist.

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Lamont then contributed to fueling the huge increase in assaults on federal immigration officers. “The added threat that ICE may target them for deportation shows the Trump immigration policy for what it truly is: cruelty and disruption rather than keeping communities safe,” he fear-mongered. He doesn’t have the same empathy for these victims:

[New York Post] An illegal migrant allegedly killed an off-duty Connecticut cop and his girlfriend in a head-on crash while drunk and high, according to police. Melissa Ramirez, 27, sobbed as she appeared in court Monday charged with manslaughter over the deaths of Cooper Whiteside, 38, and his partner, Brittany Islami, 34 … The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement to The Post that Ramirez was in the country illegally.

Lamont had no acknowledgment for the victims of illegal alien crime as he boasted, “The funding we’re announcing today is one way our state can help provide stability as the affected families face difficult decisions, but these communities need and deserve a solution at the federal level. Under Trump, the United States seems to have abandoned its role as a beacon of hope and refuge, but Connecticut will not turn its back on these communities.” Amazing how he first says that these TPS holders have lived for years in our country and raised families here, and then that they are currently in need of “refuge” from their home countries. It makes no sense.

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The U.S. government first granted TPS to Syrians in 2012. Even more ridiculously, the U.S. government granted Haitians TPS in 2010 because of an earthquake (see Legal Information Institute). Obviously, the earthquake is long over.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) pointed out recently that part of Democrats' fury over the Supreme Court ruling against TPS for Haitians and Syrians is that they not infrequently moved these foreigners to red states and towns, changing the demographics and possibly the voting population, since we now know that hundreds of thousands of noncitizens are registered to vote. As always, Democrats don’t care how many citizens they harm so long as they achieve their own political goals.

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