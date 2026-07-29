The Morning Briefing: Regrettably, Anthony Fauci Slept Very Well Last Night

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at Hobby Lobby teaching summer campers to recreate cherished scenes from The Love Boat with pipe cleaners.

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Those who have been paying attention to my work for a long time are familiar with my intense disdain for Congressional hearings. This is not a partisan thing for me either. It doesn't matter which party is in charge, or whether the hearing is in the House or the Senate, I think that they're all just so much political kabuki theater.

While I don't like blaming social media for all the ills in the world, I do think it's making the hearings even more theatrical. The senators and representatives doing the questioning are mugging for the cameras and hoping to inspire some clips that hit it big online.

I wouldn't mind any of that if some of the people who get hauled in for these things ever faced any consequences. At any time. That doesn't happen, so all they have to do is take some verbal lumps for a little while, then they can get back to being the kinds of people who do what made them the focus of a congressional hearing in the first place.

On Wednesday, it was Doctor Anthony "They Like Me! They REALLY Like Me!" Fauci's turn in the not-so-hot seat. Republican senators had a field day lambasting COVID's Doctor Doom, especially after getting a look at his high school girl fever dream diaries.

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno's turn at the mike was a particular delight. He unloaded on Fauci, Fauci's attorney, and his Democratic colleagues who continue to support Fauci. Moreno even dropped an extremely well-placed f-bomb, which is something relatively new to the august Senate Chamber. Matt has more on that here.

Yes, the Fauci Follies this week have provided some moments of levity, like this one that my Twitchy colleague Warren Squire shared in a post:

Do you think James Talarico still plays with his Fauci action figure? https://t.co/ZdTxxzoktN — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 29, 2026

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In the end, though, there isn't likely to be an outcome after all of this that will make those of us who always knew he was a fraud happy. As Catherine writes, Fauci might face a contempt of Congress charge, which might result in a little jail time. Hardly a punishment commensurate with the havoc that Fauci wrought.

In my latest column, I wrote that anything that happens to Fauci can't provide any real comfort for what happened during the Biden years. The damage was just too overwhelming. That's one reason that this is all for naught.

The other is that Democrats and their worldly minions like Anthony Fauci are incapable of feeling shame. Yes, Fauci seemed to be uncomfortable during the hearing. Nobody likes being repeatedly berated in public, after all. I would wager that his apparent discomfort was really annoyance. We know better now just how big his ego is. He was probably irritated that he had to spend time with people who he feels are beneath him.

As I noted in my column, the people who have been sucking up to Fauci all along will continue to do so. In fact, they'll probably emotionally triage his Senate ordeal by giving him a lot of on-camera time so they can tell him how wonderful he is.

Fauci most likely headed off to a very nice dinner after he left Capitol Hill. If he dined out inside the Beltway, he almost certainly ran into a lot of Swamp creatures who swooned over his mere presence. And I have zero doubt whatsoever that he slept like a baby.

I've heard that people who don't have consciences do that a lot.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Will gets things going today:

Mr. Kruiser, when I read "The glimpse into Fauci's thoughts during the time when he was ruining lives with casual ease is quite the eye-opener," I first read "casual" as "causal." I suppose I did so because I blame Fauci for causing Covid in the first place through funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan. He did it, he lied about it under oath, he caused millions of deaths, then he disrupted society through his manipulations, causing (again that word) federal and state governments to autocratically impose restrictions that upended the social order. Ted Bundy, Charles Cullen, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, Kermit Gosnell, and any serial killer you can name were pikers by comparison to Fauci.

I think that Ted Bundy had more panache than Anthony Fauci. And I'm only saying that because we now know that that would hurt Fauci's feelings more than just being called a serial killer.

Alan D. writes:

Please ask Dumocrats why their "big tent" party has room for communists but not for Fetterman. I think I know, but they need to be put on the spot.

They won't be put on the spot, though. Democrats are the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind people. They avoid direct answers, then forget it all happened. Also, Fetterman is too white to be protected by fellow Dems. Trust me, if the prominent voices in the Democratic Socialists of America were all white, the party elites would be throwing them out of windows. Very high windows.

Jim V. helps us close it out today:

O Great Leader of the Kruiserians

I noticed that, in the SNS, you used the old name for the country, which the ruling junta has changed - so that they would now be 'Myanmaricans - - no; Myanmaryers - - - nope; Myanmarites - - - - never mind; they remain Burmese stamp collectors.

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Keep up the good work - providing us with information and enough ridicule of the Left to make them ineffectual.

We remain your loyal servants (insert proper genuflections here),

The official language is still Burmese, and the description of the people is still occasionally in use. Also, "Myanmar" didn't work at all for the line. This isn't one of those "get bent out of shape" woke issues, probably because there are no Democrats in Myanmar.

Finally, a shout out to our friend Bob J. in Michigan who, in a long email made a Dr. Mengele dig at Fauci. I read the email about an hour after I'd done the same in my latest column. Great minds, and such.

Thanks to all who keep writing!

Everything Isn't Awful

"Anything I can do to help..."

Bird collecting fur from a fox to build a nest pic.twitter.com/mpPcY9fwx4 — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 29, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/29/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Boston Globe

Secondary Print: The Telegraph

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Center Square



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT greets the White House Internship Program Summer Class

East Room

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT makes an Announcement on Freedom Haulers

The White House

White House Press Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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